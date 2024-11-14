Slay with style: Skincare company introduces its first fashionable pimple patch

Having trouble dealing with breakouts?

A skincare company launched its first fashionable pimple patch in the country, allowing Gen Z to deal with breakouts while being stylish.

Posh Skin Co. partner Charmaine Palermo said the company aimed to make their pimple patches “fun, trendy, and effective,” especially as the skin condition could affect one’s confidence.

“We wanted to give young Filipinos a product that not only delivers results but also something that helps to bring out their confidence and individuality,” Palermo stated.

With their vibrant and animal designs, like a playful cut or a chill frog, these zit patches could spice up Gen Z’s vibe.

Each patch also has a unique shape that would stick on the skin better and longer.

Aside from their eye-catching designs, the patches also have a subtle and fresh aloe vera scent.

Treatment

Posh Skin Co. also formulated the treatment of patches, which help reduce redness and swelling, for Filipino skin.

The pimple solution is infused with salicylic acid that exfoliates the top layer of the skin.

It also contains hydrocolloid acid to absorb impurities, protect blemish areas from abrasions, and prevent infection.

Tea tree oil is also included in the pimple treatment as it is composed of anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties.

The zit patches from Posh Skin Co. are also dermatologically tested and are cruelty-free.

iFace, a retail company behind cosmetic brands BYS and Bioten, would distribute the pimple patches from Posh Skin Co.

Angie Goyena, the iFace chief commercial officer, said that these pimple patches “bring a fun, fresh approach to skincare” that would change the youth’s outlook on blemish treatment.

These pimple patches can be purchased for P199 on Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok Shop and the official Posh Skin Co. website.

The pimple patches would also be available at Watsons stores in the country.

Posh Skin Co. is a skincare company aiming to empower Filipinos to embrace their beauty and self-expression with confidence.