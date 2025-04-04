Willie Revillame reminded of senator’s mandate after ‘bigyan ng jacket’ joke

Television host Willie Revillame was reminded of a senator’s mandate following his joke about giving ‘jackets’ if he ever faced conflicts in the upper chamber.

The senatorial aspirant made this remark at an event in Quezon City on Thursday, April 3

During the event, he was asked how he would handle conflicts in the Senate if he wins in the 2025 midterm elections this May

“Ang tanong ko lang, ‘Hep, hep!'” Revillame told the audience.

“Hooray!” they responded.

Revillame gave a nod of approval and said, “‘Pag nagaaway-away kami sa Senado, ‘Tama na! Hep, hep!'”

“Hooray!” the audience exclaimed.

“Five thousand!” Revillame said. “‘Pag nag-away kami nila Tulfo, ‘Bigyan ng jacket ‘yan!'”

The host then laughed at his comments.

The senatorial candidate’s jokes failed to amuse some Filipinos, who reminded him of a senator’s role in the government after hearing his remarks.

“A Senator’s main job is gumawa [ng] batas, hindi mamigay [ng] jacket o ayuda! Ano ‘to, game show mentality gaya kay speaker na mahilig magpa-raffle,” a Facebook user commented.

“‘Pilipinas has the worst candidates for politics. Dapat binoboto ‘yung mga competent. Pustahan, ‘pag nanalo ‘to, [first term] nito, mag-aaral pa [lang tapos] pinapasahod pa [ng] taongbayan,” the online user added.

“Kawawang Pilipinas. Ang isang mambatatas o Senador ay walang pera na pinamimigay sa tao dahil ang trabaho nito ay gumawa ng batas, budget appropriations at iba pang may kinalaman sa batas. Walang pera o pondo sa kanila,” another Pinoy said.

“Ganyan kababa tingin mo sa aming mga kababayan mo, Willie? Maidadaan mo lang sa Jacket? Kahit wala kang plataporma, kung ano talaga gagawin mo?” a different online user commented.

“Ang Senado ay hindi Showbiz. Kaya mababa tingin ng ibang lahi sa mga Pilipino dahil alam nila na mga B*B*NG Artista lang laman ng Senado ng Pilipinas na wala namang alam sa batas. Kawawang Pilipinas. Imbis na mga nakapag-aral at nakakaintindi sa batas ang nasa Senado, eh ginawa nilang showbiz o telebisyon,” the online user added.

Revillame is known for his popular catchphrase “Bigyan ng jacket ‘yan!” in his variety shows, where he gives actual jackets to audience members who provide correct answers or win a game.

The phrase began during his “Wowowee” days and has remained a staple in his variety shows, regardless of the network.

What does a senator do?

While the requirements to become a senator in the Philippines can be easily met, the role comes with various responsibilities.

These include lawmaking, conducting inquiries in aid of legislation, debating measures in committees and plenary sessions, trying and deciding impeachment cases, and concurring with or rejecting treaties, among others.

Senators also examine the national budget and propose amendments, scrutinize presidential appointees, revoke or extend martial law declarations, and declare the existence of a state of war.

Late former senator Juan Flavier, who served the upper chamber for 12 years, summarized the key roles of a senator in a booklet he used to give to neophyte senators.

These were lawmaking, speaking up on issues and promoting causes through public advocacy, constituency building, and government oversight.

Government oversight, he said, refers to looking “over the shoulders of public officials” and monitoring “their public acts.”

“The senator identifies issues and concerns of public interest, maintains his dialogue with officials and informants, and periodically uses his or her office to call attention to one thing or another,” Flavier said in a thought piece before.

Meanwhile, in October 2021, Revillame announced that he would not run for senator in the 2022 elections due to a lack of lawmaking know-how needed for the position.

