Did Willie Revillame follow Dolphy’s ‘political’ advice in decision not to run for senator?

TV host Willie Revillame announced that will no longer run for senator in next year’s elections, citing his lack of lawmaking know-how needed for the position.

Revillame made this announcement in an episode of “Tutok to Win,” a segment of GMA’s “Wowowin” on October 7.

There were previous calls for him Revillame to enter politics.

In June this year, President Rodrigo Duterte also urged Revillame to run for senator.

“Matagal na tayong ‘di nagkita pero palagi kitang naalaala dahil gusto ko sanang maging senador ka. Sabi ni Bong medyo nagdadalawang-isip ka pero ganunpaman open ‘yung slot until the last minute kung ayaw mo na,” Duterte said in a to video message to Revillame.

However, in an episode of his TV show, Revillame revealed with conviction that he will no longer pursue this plan.

He admitted that he could not enter something he knows he will not excel at, that is, crafting laws.

“COC? The last day of filing is tomorrow. Hindi ko kakayanin pumasok sa isang bagay na wala akong kakayahan. Dapat pag pinasok mo ang isang bagay dapat mag-excel ka at nakakagawa ng kabutihan at tama,” Revillame said.

“Kabutihan lang ba dapat mong gawin kapag nasa senado ka? dapat marunong ka magbasa ng batas, dapat marunong ka gumawa ng batas,” he added.

Revillame also stressed that he might just fail his supporters should he decide to run for senator.

“Kung sakaling tatakbo ako sa senado hindi naman ako magaling mag-English, wala akong alam sa batas, baka lait-laiitin ako roon. Baka wala rin naman ako maiambag na batas, o dumating yung time na sayang din yung boto niyo sa akin,” he said.

Revillame ended his brief announcement with the assurance to his viewers that he will stay on “Wowowin” to provide this type of service to the public.

“Ako po si Willie Revillame, nanunumpa sa inyo na dito lang ako sa ‘Wowowin’ at magsisilbi sa inyo,” he said.

Social media users praised him for this decision. They referenced his popular “bigyan ng jacket” catchphrase in his TV shows.

“Bigyan niyo ng jacket si Kuya Wil! (clap emojis)” one user said.

“Newfound respect for this guy. What a character development,” another user wrote.

An advice from the ‘Comedy king’

Back in 2009, late Comedy King Rodolfo Vera Quizon or “Dolphy” cautioned Revillame, who was then the host of “Wowowee,” from seeking a government post.

Dolphy revealed this in an old interview with ABS-CBN. His colleague at that time was also being urged to run for the 2010 national elections.

“Iyong pagpupulitika kako mas marumi kesa sa artista. Pag-aralan mong mabuti kako. Pero para sa akin it’s not the right time, di ba? He’s doing okay ngayon. Hanggang nagpapasaya ka ng tao, sige magpasaya ka muna. Maybe, later on,” Dolphy said back then.

The late acclaimed comedian had shunned politics until he passed away in 2012 due to multiple organ failure.

More than a decade later, Revillame echoed this view when he stated his reason for not joining the senatorial race.

“Napakahirap pasukin ng pulitika, kaibigan mo ngayon bukas kaaway. Mag-ama nag-aaway dahil sa posisyon. Sayang yung sinasabi nating paglilingkod da kapwa,” he said.

‘Tutok to Win’ party-list

While Revillame himself will not enter politics, a political party-list with the namesake of a segment of his show “Tutok to Win” formalized its bid for next year’s polls.

The certificate of nomination and acceptance was filed by Sam Verzosa, head of Frontrow, on Thursday.

Verzosa was among the judges of the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

When asked if the party-list was connected to Revillame, the businessman only stated that they had the same advocacy.

“Nakatutok kami sa mahihirap lalo na sa urban areas, with more attention sa elderly at underprivileged youth… Asahan ninyo ang pagtutok namin sa kahirapan,” Verzosa said.