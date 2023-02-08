‘Honor of a lifetime’: Robredo remembers campaign kickoff rally anniv

“Honor of a lifetime.”

Former vice president Leni Robredo looked back on the proclamation rally that kicked off her and former senator Kiko Pangilinan‘s bid for the highest elective positions exactly one year ago.

The Angat Buhay NGO chair on Wednesday shared a picture of her taken in Naga City, her hometown, at the start of the official campaign period for the 2022 national elections on Feb. 8, 2022.

Robredo was seen waving pink flaglets while surrounded by a sea of supporters.

“One year ago today. Honor of a lifetime,” she wrote on social media with a sparkling heart emoji.

It has reached 180,000 likes and reactions and over 48,000 shares on Facebook alone.

Robredo also shared a similar post on her Instagram account, where celebrities commented.

“God bless you po, [Ma’am],” singer Ogie Alcasid wrote with emojis of a pink flower, hearts and folded hands.

“‘Di na muling pipikit,” TV host Jolina Magdangal commented with growing heart emojis.

Actors Agot Isidro and Rica Peralejo also dropped heart emoijs in the comments section of Robredo’s post.

Robredo’s photo was previously posted on her Facebook page on Feb. 9, 2022, when she thanked the supporters of “Tropang Angat” and urged Filipinos to stand up for the country.

“‘Ipanalo na natin ito!’ Damang-dama ng buong Tropang Angat ang pagmamahal at suporta ninyo! Sa lahat ng nakiisa sa campaign kick off at grand rally natin kahapon, maraming salamat po!” she wrote before.

“Samahan po ninyo ang team #LeniKiko2022 sa mga susunod na araw at sabay-sabay tayong tumindig para sa Pilipinas na #AngatBuhayLahat. Sa ating pagtutulungan, #KulayRosasAngBukas!”

During the kickoff of their electoral campaigns, Robredo promised to bring to the country the brand of leadership she and her late husband, former interior secretary Jesse, were known for in Naga.

“Susuotan natin ng tsinelas ang gobyerno at patatawirin sa mga pilapil papunta sa iyo. Sa ating pamamahala, laylayan ang magiging bagong sentro,” she previously said to her supporters.

Their proclamation rally was attended by celebrities and personalities such as Nikki Valdez, Cherry Pie Picache, Pinky Amador, Rita Avila, Gab Valenciano and Red Ollero.

Robredo’s throwback post was cheered by her supporters who also commemorated the anniversary.

“A year ago today, we were all full of hope…” a Twitter user said, sharing her post.

“Isang taon na pala. Isang taon na nung tumindig tayong lahat. Isang taon na nung nangarap tayo. Sayang. Hanggang pagbabalik-tanaw na lang,” local shirt brand Linya-Linya said.

“One year ago, there was HOPE. A hope that sparked a movement. It was an honor to have fought alongside you, Atty. Leni!” another Twitter user said, sharing a clip of Robredo’s speech.

The hashtag “#KulayRosasAngBukas” also gained traction on the anniversary of Robredo and Pangilinan’s campaign kickoff rally.

The phrase was one of Robredo’s campaign slogans that reflected her promise to bring a brighter future to the country with her leadership.

It also references her campaign color, pink, which her team chose since it was branded as the color of political protest in 2020.

This was not the first time that nostalgic campaign-related posts about Robredo circulated online.

Last October, Robredo’s supporters filled social media with pink posts to commemorate the date when she formally announced her bid for the presidency.

Robredo was the second most-voted presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

She had a spirited grassroots campaign wherein people from different sectors and walks of life participated and contributed to the volunteer-driven movement.

The lawyer lost to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr while her running mate lost to Vice President Sara Duterte.