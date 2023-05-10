‘Sold out’: Robredo thankful for successful launch of book about 2022 campaign

Former vice president Leni Robredo expressed her gratitude following the launch of her coffee table book featuring photos and inside stories of her spirited grassroots campaign in the 2022 national elections.

The book, launched exactly a year since the high-stakes May 9 elections, features photos and various stories of volunteerism and community spirit from Filipinos who supported her presidential campaign.

Titled “Tayo Ang Liwanag,” it also chronicles “iconic moments, behind-the-scenes photos, and inside stories” of what Robredo calls “People’s Campaign,” a reference to the groundbreaking volunteer-driven movement her campaign has exhibited.

The book additionally contains Robredo’s personal insights.

The Angat Buhay NGO chair, who wrote the book, described it as a “sort of diary of everything that has happened.”

“If I have to go through it all over again, I will. Because for me, we have achieved a lot of things that I thought we would not be able to do when I announced my candidacy,” she said during its launch at the Museo ng Pag-asa, a repository of the gifts she received from her supporters during the campaign.

“Kuwento nating lahat ito, hindi lang ito kuwento ko, so maraming salamat. Pero I really want to thank everyone not just for joining us sa laban na pinagdaanan natin na napakahirap, pero for not losing hope even after the grief we felt when we lost,” Robredo said in the book launching event on May 9, Tuesday.

The former vice president was the second most-voted presidential candidate in the elections. Her running mate, former senator Kiko Pangilinan, also came second in the preference for vice president.

They both lost to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who ran alongside Vice President Sara Duterte, under the “UniTeam” tandem.

Meanwhile, Robredo reiterated her gratitude to her supporters in a Facebook post, where she happily announced that the coffee table book was sold out.

“Thank you to everyone who came for the Book Signing Event. All books sold out today!!!!! But to those who do not have their copies yet, our printers promised daily deliveries until we are able to serve all orders,” the lawyer wrote.

“Maghapon hanggang gabi ako nag-pirma kanina pero sobrang saya to be with everyone again. We have been getting a lot of inquiries from our volunteers from the provinces, and we will try as much as we can to schedule provincial book signing events. Please stay tuned for further announcements,” she added.

In an Instagram Story reposted by Robredo, writer Aica Dioquino shared that the former in the book signing event “ended every interaction with ‘thank you.'”

“Classic Leni, and second nature. By the end of the long afternoon, she was able to sign nearly 200 copies — bursts of brownout and heavy lifting notwithstanding,” she added.

The 388-page coffee table book weighs about three kilos and comes in soft and hardbound copies.

Those interested to get it may preorder through Google Form or at the Museo ng Pag-asa starting May 10, Wednesday.

Limited signed copies will also be available at “The Reconciliation Dinner” play on May 14 at the Power Mac Center, Spotlight Blackbox Theater at Circuit Makati.

Part of the coffee table book proceeds will go to the projects and initiatives of the Angat Buhay NGO.

Robredo immediately launched the volunteer-driven organization — named after her flagship program as vice president before — after the elections to respond to marginalized communities’ needs through bayanihan-driven programs.