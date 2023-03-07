National Artist Ricky Lee offers signed books with personal dedication

Want to own a book signed by a National Artist?

Bookworms and other supporters of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Ricky Lee can have their books signed by the renowned screenwriter if they purchase the sequel to his first novel online.

The multi-awarded writer on Monday shared that “Lahat ng B,” the sequel to his popular “Para Kay B” novel, is available on e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada through his account.

Lee also said that Filipinos could have their copies signed with a “personal dedication” if they specify it once checking out.

This also applies to his other books on the e-commerce platforms.

Lee first announced the availability of “Lahat ng B” last year for pre-order.

The sequel, released after 14 years, continues the stories of Irene, Sandra, Erica, Ester, Bessie, and Lucas of “Para Kay B.”

The book description of “Lahat ng B” reads:

“Masakit dalhin ang pag-ibig na

hindi naibibigay”

Para sa lahat ng mga binasted,

binitin, niloko, binalewala, pinaasa,

nakalimot, nagparaya, hindi nadadala,

di maka-move on, nadevastate at

gusto munang magpahinga sa pag-ibig–

eto na ang pinakahihintay na sequel

ng Para Kay B, ang karugtong ng mga

kuwento nina Irene, Sandra, Erica, Ester,

Bessie, at Lucas mula sa National Artist

for Film and Broadcast Arts na si Ricky Lee.

Lee also posted an excerpt of “Lahat ng B” last January. It reads:

Noon, nakita niyang umiiyak si Sara

sa bubong sa ilalim ng liwanag ng buwan.

At umibig siya dito. Lumabas siya sa

kanyang bilog at umibig siya sa kabila

ng mga bundok at dagat at kalangitan,

sa pagitan ng mga hinagpis at

luwalhati, sa dulo ng mga buntonghininga.

Pero kung mauulit ay walang

pagbabantulot na agad pa rin siyang

iibig. Nang hindi nagpipigil.

Sinabi sa kanya ni Sara minsan–ang umibig

ay ang may mauwian. Sa’yo ako umuuwi.

Niyakap niya ito, at sinabi naman niya–Iisa

ang kaluluwa natin. Sa’yo ako nagsisimula,

at sa’yo ako nagwawakas.

Meanwhile, “Para Kay B” is Lee’s bestselling romance anthology telling five slightly connected stories from the perspective of different characters.

Each story tackles the types of love one could experience like naivety, forbidden love, and the realities of queer relationships, among others.

“Para Kay B” was adapted to the stage play by Palanca Award-winning writer Eljay Castro Deldoc and Tabsing Kolektib in 2017.

Lee has written other books like his screenplay manual “Trip to Quiapo” and his second fiction novel “Si Amapola sa 65 na Kabanata.”

He has also written more than 180 film screenplays which earned him over 70 trophies from various award-giving bodies.

Some of Lee’s credits as screenwriter include “Himala,” “Moral,” “The Flor Contemplacion Story,” “Madrasta,” “Calvento Files: The Movie,” “Jose Rizal,” “Muro-Ami,” “Aishite Imasu 1941: Mahal Kita,” “Dubai,” “Wag Kang Lilingon,” and the 1990 version of “Dyesebel,” among others.

He was conferred as a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts in 2022 for his significant contributions to the Filipino film industry.