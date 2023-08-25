You can get deals at Lazada without using promo codes. Here’s how

Did you know that you can enjoy deals in an online shopping app without the fuss of using promo codes?

Lazada Philippines and digital banking app Maya have teamed up to redefine one’s online shopping experience with effortless payments and boosted savings.

With a shared vision of “#TogetherWeGlow,” the entities are giving shoppers a safer and more convenient way to pay across the platform.

For one, shoppers can browse through the wide assortment of quality local and imported LazBeauty products at the best prices, add to cart and check out conveniently with Maya.

Users only need to link their Maya app to their Lazada account and make the digital bank their preferred mode of payment.

They can also have automatic discounts and rewards without the fuss of clicking on promo codes.

For now up to September 12, new and existing Maya users can get up to P100 off on their order every Tuesday.

Here’s how they can get the deals:

P75 off on first Maya order

Valid up to September 12

Minimum spend of P500

Discount will be applied automatically at checkout, provided the user has selected Maya Wallet as payment method

P25 off on next Maya order

Valid for one-time use until Septemer 12

Minimum spend of P250

Discount will be applied automatically at checkout, provided the user has selected Maya Wallet as payment method

Lazada said that the “instant off discounts” can be used with other collectible vouchers and voucher codes, including platform shipping fee vouchers.

The promo is only valid on the Lazada Philippines smartphone mobile app.

Other details of the deal can be read on their website.

Meanwhile, users can also save while spending with Maya, as the digital bank said that their savings account can get a boosted interest rate of up to 10% interest per annum, credited daily.

Users can likewise build their credit footprint the more they use Maya on the Lazada app.

They can get a Maya Credit line of up to P18,000 and apply for a quick loan without documents.

The entities said their groundbreaking partnership symbolizes a bold step towards a future where financial empowerment and seamless shopping converge seamlessly.

Lazada is an e-commerce platform with about 160 million active users.

Meanwhile, Maya is a fintech (financial technology) ecosystem in the Philippines powered by Maya Philippines Inc, and Maya Bank Inc. for digital banking services.