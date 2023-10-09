Rundown: Banks offer vouchers for massive discounts on 10.10 sale day

From smartphones to sodas: various brands are offering vouchers and discounts to their shoppers for the 10.10 shopping sale.

E-commerce sites, such as Lazada and Shopee, regularly hold shopping festivals with massive discounts from partner brands, vouchers and other deals to their online customers.

Lazada on October 9 promoted its own festival called “Lazada Tipid Fest” on different social media posts. It will run from October 10 to 14.

In a Facebook post, the application offered up to 50% off discount vouchers that customers can only avail of on October 10.

“Collect and use your voucher upon check out this October 10, 12 NN-2 p.m. only,” the post reads.

In another post, Lazada announced a partnership with the popular soda brand Coca-Cola.

Here, customers can get free shipping and cashback on their purchases of Coca-Cola drinks on the Lazada app.

“Enjoy a refreshing and bubbly experience with Coca-Cola’s Party Bundles this 10.10 #LazadaTipidFest! Save up to 50% off on bundles, vouchers, cashback, and free shipping. Don’t miss out on these deals, shop now!” the post reads.

Lazada also uploaded pictures showing vouchers offered by its bank partners on its 4-day sale day.

Its bank partners include BDO, Union Bank, Chinabank and Maya.

Shopee Philippines will also be holding its version of the occasion called “Shopee 10.10 Brands Festival.”

On September 29, the app announced up to 70% off of selected products and merchants. Shipping is also free of charge on Tuesday.

Shopee also partnered with banks for its sale day. Bank partners include Chinabank, Metrobank, Union Bank and East West Bank.

On Monday, Shopee uploaded pictures showing the banks’ promotional codes that can be used during checkouts.

Oppo’s holiday sale

Chinese smartphone brand is offering up to 63% off products, free shipping vouchers and other discounts and freebies from October 10 to 14.

Customers can enjoy these shopping deals on its official stores in Lazada and Shopee.

Here are some of the offers during this period:

Starting midnight on October 10 until 2 AM, buyers can receive discount vouchers worth P100 off their purchase of minimum spending of P4,999.

A P50 off shipping voucher for every minimum purchase of P500 and a P100 off livestream voucher for every minimum spend of P4,999

A free TG113 Bluetooth Speakers for all OPPO A76 and OPPO A95 orders

Every OPPO Pad Air and OPPO Reno6 series buyer gets a free (S11) Bluetooth Speakers

OPPO Reno10 series buyers will receive a free power bank

More shopping deals

Union Bank is offering exciting discounts for its credit card users via Lazada, Shopee and Zalora.

Here are some of these promotions starting on October 10:

10% off at Lazada every Friday: until December 29, 2023

Save 10% (up to P400) on each Lazada purchase every Friday from 12 PM to 2 PM for a minimum spend of P3,000.

10% discount at Shopee every Wednesday: until December 27, 2023

With a minimum spend of P3,000 every Wednesday from 12 PM to 2 PM, you get 10% or up to P400 off on your purchase with your UnionBank Credit Card.

Up to P1,000 off at ZALORA: until January 31, 2024

A new customer at ZALORA can get 20% off with a maximum discount of P1,000 (no minimum purchase amount). Regular shoppers can get an 18% discount (up to P1,000) after spending at least P1,500. Use the promo code UB2023.