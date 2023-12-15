Shopee makes history with 12 million items sold in two minutes during 12.12 holiday sale

A staggering 12 million items were sold in the first two minutes of a massive sale event on December 12, according to Shopee

Shopee‘s sale day called “12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale” was deemed successful after online shoppers purchased last-minute gifts at the e-commerce platform.

According to its data, the company made a record with 12 million items sold in the first two minutes of December 12 through Shopee Live across different markets.

Shopee Live is the application’s interactive, live-streaming feature for both customers and merchants.

Through this feature, the number of orders made also increased 50 times, and new buyers also rose 46 times.

Overall, online shoppers saved a staggering P509 million in deals and discounts with brands and sellers on Shopee.

Best-selling categories that emerged, meanwhile, were:

Home and Living

Women’s Apparel

Mobile Accessories

Some categories also saw an uplift in orders.

Orders for items under Fashion, and Health and Beauty grew by five times on that day. The top-performing brands were:

Maybelline

Uni-Care

Issy & Co

The brands that gained the highest number of single-day orders through Shopee Live were o.two.o.ph, Uni-Care, and Lovito.ph.

Essentials also were not forgotten amid the hectic gifting season.

Shopee also logged orders for face masks, organic baby wipes and 3-in-1 twin coffee packs.

Aside from orders, a staggering P2.9 million was poured into Shopee’s raffle draw promotion called the “12.12 Shopee Live Milyonaryo” in hopes that customers can bring home P1 million in cash prizes.

Ngayong 12.12 #ShopeeMegaPamaskoSale, lahat ay MEGAntimpala🥳 MEGArbo ang handog namin dahil pwede kang manalo sa #ShopeeLiveMilyonaryo! May 70% OFF on bonggang Pamasko Deals pa at #FreeShippingArawAraw, ₱0 min. Spend! 🧡 SHOP GANERN: https://t.co/vTtzbyX5wf#ShopeexViceGanda pic.twitter.com/Cc9ayBm2Tw — Shopee Philippines (@ShopeePH) November 24, 2023

Vincent Lee, Head of Shopee Philippines, attributed this success in numbers to the Shopee Live feature.

“Shopping on the platform has become part of the Filipinos’ purchasing behavior, especially during key celebrations. The holiday season is an integral part of the Filipino culture, and we are happy to be part of this special tradition of giving,” Lee said.

“This is why we continue to find ways to provide both our buyers and sellers a more entertaining and rewarding shopping experience—and the great success achieved by Shopee Live during the 12.12 Mega Pamasko Sale is a testament to one of the many ways we continue to innovate,” he added.

Shopee’s holiday campaign lasts until Friday, December 15.

Customers can enjoy up to 70% off product deals without minimum spending from its wide roster of partner brands and sellers.

They may also go to their favorite Shopee Mall Outlets where they can find offers up to 90% in discounts.