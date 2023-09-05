‘Eskandalosa!’ Vice Ganda admits shocked by own voice in shopping app notif

How does it feel to hear your own voice as a phone notification?

For host-comedian Vice Ganda, it was a different kind of shock.

The “It’s Showtime” host on Friday, September 1 admitted that he found his own voice in the Shopee app notification as “scandalous.”

“Nakakaloka, pati ako nagulat sa sarili kong boses sa Shopee notif [notification]!!! Eskandalosa! Waaaahhhhh!!!” he exclaimed on social media.

Vice is the online shopping app’s new Philippine ambassador.

Last August 27, he asked Filipinos if they had already reinstalled the app following the widespread backlash the e-commerce platform received when it had Toni Gonzaga as ambassador last year.

The initiative drew flak from Pinoys who questioned Shopee’s decision to downsize its local staff yet tap a high-profile, politically divisive celebrity to be its face.

By the last days of August, it was announced that Vice would take the reins as Shopee Philippines‘ newest brand ambassador.

Part of the initiative includes Vice being the voice of the app’s phone notification in which he loudly exclaims, “Shop ganern!”

Below is a record of Vice’s voice that can be heard as an app notification:

According to Martin Yu, Shopee Philippines’ head of business intelligence, Vice is a good fit as a brand ambassador because of his energy and universal appeal.

Vice is one of the top comedians in the local entertainment industry. He is a co-host for ABS-CBN’s noontime show “It’s Showtime.”

