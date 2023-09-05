‘Tayo ang Showtime!’: Vice Ganda shares poignant message following suspension order

Vice Ganda offered some poignant words on Instagram following the recent suspension of “It’s Showtime.”

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on September 4 ordered a 12-day suspension for the ABS-CBN noontime show, citing multiple complaints from viewers.

The incident in question was the skit between Vice and his partner Ion Perez during the show’s “Isip Bata” segment.

The said skit aired during the show’s July 25 episode.

“Viewers have lodged multiple complaints before the MTRCB concerning the show’s 25 July 2023 episode wherein the program’s hosts allegedly acted in an indecent manner during one of its segments, ‘Isip Bata’,” MTRCB said.

“The said case was referred to the MTRCB’s Hearing and Adjudication Committee which heard the case and required the respondents to submit their position papers, following a procedural process,” the Board added.

Following this decision, Vice uploaded photos of him with his fellow “It’s Showtime” hosts on Instagram.

In the caption, he wrote: “In the middle of every difficulty lies opportunity.”

A post shared by JoseMarieViceral / Vice Ganda (@praybeytbenjamin)

“It’s Showtime” hosts showed solidarity in the comments section.

Anne Curtis-Smith replied with white heart emojis.

“Nothing but love for all of you my ‘Showtime’ fam’,” Karylle Tatlonghari-Yuzon or Karylle said.

“Together as one!” Kim Chiu wrote with heart emojis in red, green and blue colors.

“I love you so much,” Ryan Bang shared.

“Love is what binds our family,” Ogie Alcasid said.

The social media channels of “It’s Showtime” also posted a graphic with the hashtag #TayoAngShowtime.

The post has since garnered 24,000 reactions.

In a separate post, Kim uploaded pictures of herself with her “It’s Showtime” co-hosts.

In the caption, the Kapamilya actress expressed love for her colleagues amid the suspension order.

“FAMILY! @itsshowtimena family mahal ko kayong lahat!!!! Anuman ang mangyari basta’t magkakasama tayo. Together as One!” Kim wrote.

A post shared by Kim Chiu 🌸 (@chinitaprincess)

Other supposed violations

In its statement, MTRCB cited two other cases wherein it issued two warnings to the show’s production team.

These incidents were:

Hosts Jhong Hilario and Vice Ganda uttered a perceived inappropriate word during the episode that aired on January 24.

Host Vhong Navarro uttered a perceived inappropriate word during the episode that aired on June 3.

The Board thus deemed that ABS-CBN, Zoe Broadcasting Network, Inc., and TV5 Network, Inc. violated a provision of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Presidential Decree No. 1986.

P.D. 1986 created the MTRCB.

“Discreet indications or references to sensuality in the context of a normal and healthy family life may be allowed,” reads Section B.2 of the IRR of the presidential decree.

In response to the order, ABS-CBN’s Integrated Corporate Communications said that it would submit a motion for consideration for it.

It also maintained that the noontime show did not commit any violations.

“We are also committed to working with the MTRCB to ensure that ‘It’s Showtime’ can continue to bring joy and entertainment to our noontime viewers,” ABS-CBN said.

“We are truly grateful to the Madlang People for their unwavering love and support for ‘It’s Showtime’,” it added.