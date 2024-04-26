Anne Jakrajutatip gives pointers for Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios’ Philippine visit

Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip had some reminders to Filipinos before Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios graces the country for her ongoing Asian tour.

The Thai mogul on Wednesday announced that the reigning Miss Universe will visit the Philippines and India as part of the latter’s tour.

The Nicaraguan beauty has already visited Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and China in the Asian continent.

“The Universe is calling!!! See you guys soon! Mabuhay and Namaste. Do you want to do this!?” Anne exclaimed on Facebook with emojis.

“Mabuhay” is a Filipino exclamation of salutation or greeting.

“Scream and shout ‘Hello Universe!’ when you meet Shey,” Anne said.

“Don’t forget to practice ‘Shey Sway Walk!’ LOVE YOU, everyone. You’re fantastic fans!” the Thai mogul added.

The “Shey Sway Walk” is Sheynnis’ signature walk on the Miss Universe stage. It features her pausing at some intervals and swaying her hips.

Last March, the Miss Universe page shared a step-by-step tutorial of the catwalk.

There are still no dates for Sheynnis’ visit and it is unclear whether she will appear at the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation in May.

Her predecessor, Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel, is currently in the country for “special projects.” The Filipina-American is also set to host the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation.

