Practiced ‘tawad’, riding e-trike: How R’Bonney Gabriel explored Manila’s Divisoria, Abad Santos

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel rode the popular e-trike or electric tricycle when she visited Abad Santos, Manila to buy a Singer sewing machine.

In a video posted on Wednesday, she was seen enjoying her ride with the driver.

Apart from riding an e-trike, the half-Pinay explored Manila like a local by returning to Divisoria.

The video she posted showed her exploring the popular low-cost marketplace in the nation’s capital where she bought fabrics.

Apart from being a Miss Universe titleholder, the Filipino-American is also a sustainable fashion designer who designs most of her outfits.

R’Bonney shared that she explored Divisoria and “fought the urge to buy all the fabrics” when she went shopping.

The Miss USA beauty also said she practiced her “tawad” or haggle skills with the sellers and “battled the heat” during her Divi visit.

Divisoria is also where buyers can haggle for the lowest price as they bargain for various products.

In R’Bonney’s video, viewers could glimpse some of her Filipino speaking skills as she was heard using words and phrases like “ito” and “salamat po.”

According to the beauty queen, she used to go to Divisoria “a lot” when she visited the Philippines as a child.

“I always remember coming to buy, like, Juicy Couture purses and different clothing,” R’Bonney shared.

The beauty queen’s post has earned over 26,000 likes and several comments so far.

She was previously spotted in Bohol where she ate kalamay and explored the world-renowned Chocolate Hills.

R’Bonney has been in the Philippines since April 13.

She is set to host the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation on May 22.

The Filipino-American has Pinoy blood through her father, who used to live in Malate, Manila.

