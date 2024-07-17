‘Can’t stop thinking about food’: R’Bonney Gabriel shares attempt at juice cleanse diet

“Mind over matter.”

This was what Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel said in her first attempt at juice cleanse diet for a whole day.

The Filipino-American beauty queen on Tuesday posted a clip of her partaking in a diet in which one only consumes juices from vegetables and fruits.

“Mind over matter #juicecleanse,” she wrote on TikTok.

“Doing my first juice cleanse ever. I have all my juices and even some juice shots. Never done a juice cleanse before. I’m home all day, let me try it,” the half-Pinay said in her video.

By her second juice, R’Bonney admitted that she “cannot get into a good workflow for the day” because she was “just thinking about food.”

The beauty queen said that she started “to get a headache” by noon and attributed it to not drinking “enough water.”

Experts said that one complication that might arise in juice cleanses is dehydration, as some products, because of their laxative content, might cause diarrhea.

R’Bonney later admitted that she was “craving pancakes” and that she wanted to “cook” one.

By her fifth juice, the beauty queen said that she “cannot stop thinking about food.”

“It’s really a mind over matter thing,” the half-Pinay shared.

By evening, R’Bonney made a granola chocolate plate with cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, oatmeal and protein powder.

“Thinking about food all day. So I got into a cooking mood and it’s been really tough to not eat while I cook,” she said.

“My body feels the same. I do look a little less bloated, which is what I was wanting, so I’ll see how I’m feeling in the morning,” the beauty queen shared.

A juice cleanse is a type of detox diet meant to support weight loss and get rid of toxins in one’s body.

Juices from fruits and vegetables are extracted and then consumed.

Such a diet is not recommended long-term as experts said cleansing diets are usually low in calories, which might cause the person to feel symptoms related to low blood sugar like weakness, dehydration, headache, fainting, and hunger.

Moreover, a person on a juice cleanse diet might not consume enough proteins or fats which are crucial to physical health, healing, and brain function.