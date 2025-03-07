R’Bonney Gabriel in ‘kilig’ mode as she spots first billboard in Manila

Filipino-American Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel was stoked upon seeing her first billboard in Manila.

The beauty queen on Tuesday, March 4, shared an Instagram video of herself squealing in delight as she passed by her huge billboard as a Great Lengths endorser.

Great Lengths, a local hair care brand, welcomed the half-Pinay into its family in September 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iColor Plus (@icolor_ph)

“So today, I’m headed to see my first billboard in Manila. This is super special for me because Great Lengths is the first company that I signed an endorsement with here in the Philippines,” R’Bonney said in the video on Instagram.

The billboard is visible as one drives from the expressway toward the toll gates. She can be heard squealing as she passes by and spots it.

“Ano sa tingin mo?” the beauty queen asked her driver.

“Maganda,” he responded.

“That’s so awesome,” R’Bonney said with a smile. “Thank you, Great Lengths!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

Her post has earned over 14,000 likes and several comments from online users, with R’Bonney responding to some of them.

“The honking is too much, huh? Are you already used to it?” an Instagram user commented, referring to the vehicle that honked at them when she looked at her billboard.

“Haha, I’m used to it,” the beauty queen replied with an upside down smiling face emoji.

“Ahhhhhhh!!!!! I’m so proud of you, bestie!!!!! That thing is massive!!!!” another online user commented.

“Thank you, love youuu,” R’Bonney responded.

“Love the billboard. R’Bonney, you deserve all the best that life has to offer!!!” another Instagram user wrote with emojis.

Last November, the former Miss Universe titleholder dyed her Ate Carla’s hair, as well as the hair of some people in their Malate neighborhood, using Great Lengths products.

RELATED: R’Bonney Gabriel in colorist era: Beauty queen dyes Ate Carla’s hair

R’Bonney has been traveling back and forth to the Philippines, her father’s home country, ever since she won the beauty pageant.

She mentioned fellow half-Pinay, Filipino-Australian Catriona Gray who won Miss Universe 2018, as one of her inspirations for joining the competition.

ALSO READ: R’Bonney Gabriel bares Catriona Gray is her Miss Universe ‘inspo’