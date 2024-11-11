R’Bonney Gabriel in colorist era: Beauty queen dyes Ate Carla’s hair

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel is adding another specialty to her resume — being a hair colorist extraordinaire.

The Filipino-American beauty queen on Sunday, November 10 posted a video of her dyeing her Ate Carla‘s hair and some people in their neighborhood in Malate.

“Just another day at my salon,” she wrote on Instagram.

The incident was not without some funny moments, as seen in her usual banter with her Ate Carla.

Ate Carla was the one who previously guided her in cooking salmon sinigang.

“Don’t make me look old, ha!” Ate Carla exclaimed as R’Bonney began coloring her hair.

A few moments later, she said with a laugh: “Girl, do you know what you’re doing?”

R’Bonney then joked about pouring all of the hair coloring mixture, to which Ate Carla reacted with a horrified expression.

“Huy! You don’t do that to the customer! Paluin kita sa pwet!” Ate Carla said.

The half-Pinay briefly paused and then said with a chuckle: “What?”

“I will spank you!” Ate Carla quipped.

Spanking is a form of physical punishment done by Filipino parents to their children as a way to discipline them.

Meanwhile, two more individuals were able to have their hair dyed by the former Miss Universe titleholder.

“NOW TAKING APPOINTMENTS,” R’Bonney said in the comments.

Other Pinoys also shared their amusement, with some noticing how the beauty queen used a water dipper or a “tabo” while washing the hair dye.

“Tabo technology,” an Instagram user commented with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Cutting-edge technology,” R’Bonney responded.

A water dipper is a known staple in Filipino households used in bathing, especially at times when there are no showerheads. It is usually accompanied by a pail, where water is scooped and then used.

In July, the Fil-Am praised the household product, saying it will “still get the job done” despite showerheads’ modernity.

R’Bonney has been exploring her Filipino roots since she arrived in her father’s home country last April.

Since then, she has eaten Pinoy street food, rode a motorcycle to escape the notorious metro traffic, taken the traditional jeepney, eaten durian fruit, and explored Phippine beaches, among others.

The Fil-Am is born to Malate native Remigio Bonzon and American Dana Walker from Texas.