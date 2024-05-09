No seat belt: R’Bonney Gabriel’s thoughts during jeepney ride

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel explored the Filipino way of traveling when she rode a traditional jeepney while staying in the Philippines.

The Filipino-American on Wednesday shared a video of her riding in a jeep and holding on to its rails, where she also revealed that she “hit her head” during the ride.

She also included the hashtag “#diaryofaFilAm.”

R’Bonney also placed a text within the video that featured her thoughts.

“When you’re terrified there’s no seatbelt in the jeepney and you don’t know what’s your stop so you just accept your fate,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R’Bonney Nola (@rbonneynola)

Her post has earned over 21,000 likes and several comments from Pinoys who lauded her for being fuss-free.

“Stan this walang ka arte-arteng Miss Universe!!!” an Instagram user wrote.

“Miss Universe na walang kaarte-arte sa katawan, super deserved ang crown,” another user commented.

“Mandirigma ka na pagbalik mo sa [States]!” exclaimed a different Pinoy with emojis of clapping hands, laughing faces, raised hands and hearts.

Miss Tourism World Intercontinental 2019 Francesca Taruc also saw R’Bonney’s video and commented: “CUTIE!!!!”

R’Bonney has been in the Philippines since last month for “special projects,” which include modeling, hosting, and guesting gigs.

She has since visited Bohol and Divisoria, rode an e-trike, appeared in “Eat Bulaga,” tried Pinoy street food and created a dress out of a traditional fabric from Sultan Kudarat.

The half-Pinay also shared before that she is studying the country’s national language.

READ: ‘Diary of a Fil-Am’: R’Bonney Gabriel dubs Cameron Diaz soundbite about Pinoy food | Traditional fabric from Sultan Kudarat inspires R’Bonney Gabriel to create dress | Practiced ‘tawad’, riding e-trike: How R’Bonney Gabriel explored Manila’s Divisoria, Abad Santos | ‘Nag-aaral ako!’: R’Bonney Gabriel embraces Pinoy heritage by studying Filipino