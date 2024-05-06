‘Diary of a Fil-Am’: R’Bonney Gabriel dubs Cameron Diaz soundbite about Pinoy food

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel found the viral soundbite of Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz talking about Filipino food relatable as a Filipino-American.

The beauty queen on Sunday posted a video of her edited with an old soundbite of the actress when the latter was interviewed by a Filipino journalist for the film “The Other Woman” in 2014.

In the old interview, Cameron revealed that her childhood best friend’s mother was from the Philippines.

“I haven’t been to the Philippines, but I grew up with a lot of Filipinos,” the actress said before.

“My best friend who I grew up next door to, her mother was from the Philippines. The lumpia and adobo, I ate it every single day… Rice, all the time. Her mom made the best rice,” she added.

“I would just go over to the house and open up the fridge because her mom would make stacks of lumpia, and I would just, like, go in there. I just go and let myself in… fry up some lumpia,” Cameron shared.

The actress also appeared to say “lumpia” and “adobo” with a Filipino accent.

Reports said Cameron’s soundbite about eating Filipino food such as lumpia and adobo went viral on TikTok in 2023.

Lumpia is a Filipino spring roll filled with ground pork, onions, seasonings and other vegetables. Meanwhile, adobo is a dish composed of meat (chicken or pork) that is marinated and simmered in vinegar, soy sauce, garlic and salt.

R’Bonney was among those who used the soundbite in her Instagram video on Sunday.

“Adobo, lumpia, and rice… I eat it every single day #diaryofaFilAm,” she wrote as a caption.

“FilAm” or “Fil-Am” is short for Filipino-American.

R’Bonney also wrote the following text within the video: “Me trying to fit in here in the Philippines.”

Some Filipino-Americans reacted to her video by saying that they can also “relate” to the content.

“You’re not alone, [Filipino-American] here too, I can relate!” an Instagram user wrote.

R’Bonney responded to her with a laughing emoji.

Her content was also liked by Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

In another post, R’Bonney showed her appreciation for Filipino foods when she received itlog na maalat (salted egg), ensaymada (Filipino brioche bread), paksiw (meat cooked with vinegar and other spices), pinakbet (vegetable stew with meat) during her “Eat Bulaga” guesting.

Some Pinoys who spotted her basket of salted eggs commented that it was “delicious.”

“Masarap!” R’Bonney responded in return, using the Filipino word for “delicious.”

The beauty queen has been in the Philippines since last month for “special projects.”

She is also hosting the coronation of the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 on May 22 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

R’Bonney has so far explored Bicol and visited Divisoria during her stay. She also created a dress out of a traditional fabric from Sultan Kudarat.

The half-Pinay likewise shared that she is studying the country’s national language.

R’Bonney was born to a Filipino father and spent many childhood summers in Manila, where she would play tong-its and eat pandesal.

