New on the Menu: Lunch bundle, bottomless mojito offerings for ‘Fourth of July’ celebration

By
Gabriell Galang
-
July 5, 2024 - 6:04 PM
128
Photo shows TGI Friday exterior, lunch bundle and mojito. (TGI Friday/Released; Gabriell Galang/Interaksyon)

Filipinos can join in the celebration of the American holiday, “Fourth of July”.

An American diner last Thursday celebrated the United States’ Independence by releasing a series of lunch options and bottomless alcoholic beverages for less than P700.

Located on the third floor of One Ayala Mall in Makati City, TGI Fridays formally introduced “Let’s Do Lunch”, a customizable starter and main course menu that is made available every weekday from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Customers can choose from a series of appetizers:

  • Caesar salad
  • Onion rings
  • Mac and cheese bites
  • Potato crisps

For the main dish, they can choose from:

  • Tomato arugula pasta
  • Crispy smoked fish
  • 6-spice chicken
  • Grilled cheese sandwich

Its drink can be a classic iced tea with a refillable option.

The restaurant’s lunch bundle price starts at P350.

Meanwhile, the bottomless mojito has returned to its bistro bars.

TGI Fridays is offering four fruity variants of the overflowing cocktail valued at P345.

It said that this beverage can be ordered all day.

 

TGI Fridays is part of The Bistro Group, a collection of local casual dining chains that also manage other food chains like Olive Garden, Italiannis, and Krazy Garlik, among others.

READ: New on the menu: Garlic-fied bistro returns with tastier dishes

Interaksyon

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR