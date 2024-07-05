New on the Menu: Lunch bundle, bottomless mojito offerings for ‘Fourth of July’ celebration

Filipinos can join in the celebration of the American holiday, “Fourth of July”.

An American diner last Thursday celebrated the United States’ Independence by releasing a series of lunch options and bottomless alcoholic beverages for less than P700.

HAPPENING NOW: TGI Friday’s Fourth of July celebration featuring their new lunch menu and bottomless mojitos. 🇺🇸🍸@interaksyon pic.twitter.com/mX5CnBBrqu — Gabriell Christel (@gabbigalang15) July 4, 2024

Located on the third floor of One Ayala Mall in Makati City, TGI Fridays formally introduced “Let’s Do Lunch”, a customizable starter and main course menu that is made available every weekday from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Customers can choose from a series of appetizers:

Caesar salad

Onion rings

Mac and cheese bites

Potato crisps

For the main dish, they can choose from:

Tomato arugula pasta

Crispy smoked fish

6-spice chicken

Grilled cheese sandwich

Its drink can be a classic iced tea with a refillable option.

The restaurant’s lunch bundle price starts at P350.

Meanwhile, the bottomless mojito has returned to its bistro bars.

TGI Fridays is offering four fruity variants of the overflowing cocktail valued at P345.

It said that this beverage can be ordered all day.

TGI Fridays is part of The Bistro Group, a collection of local casual dining chains that also manage other food chains like Olive Garden, Italiannis, and Krazy Garlik, among others.

