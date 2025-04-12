Pinoys trust Google, YouTube more than social media in making purchases — data

Filipinos are known as heavy social media users, with almost every adult in the country having a Facebook account.

It is where they consume news, gather information, and stay connected with their loved ones and friends.

With their massive influence among Pinoys, it is expected that Filipinos will also turn to them when they make decisions regarding purchases, especially with the popularity of online shopping.

But recent Ipsos data showed that Pinoy consumers go to Google Search and YouTube more than leading social media platforms when it comes to online purchases.

It said that Google Search and YouTube were easily present during consumers’ four key online behaviors: Searching, streaming, scrolling, and shopping.

The data further said that Google Search and/or YouTube were present in 75% of purchase journeys where consumers in the Philippines said they discovered a new brand, product, or retailer.

Google said that consumers’ trust in such platforms enables businesses to build meaningful connections and achieve results, turning passive discovery into active discovery and actual purchases.

Local companies that have successfully utilized its tools include UnionBank and CocoTea.

UnionBank, a leading financial institution in the country, tapped into Google Search and was able to identify high-intent search queries and tailor ads to specific customer segments.

Through such insights and in tandem with a cross-channel strategy, the bank was able to successfully almost double credit card approvals with a 90% higher approval rate, compared to previous campaigns.

UnionBank also leveraged Google AI to efficiently sustain the increased volume of credit card applications while remaining below the bank’s cost-per-acquisition target.

CoCo Tea, a Filipino beverage company, maximized the use of

YouTube to connect with consumers.

It created a successful comedic video campaign in 2023 featuring iconic broadcaster Ces Drilon, which resonated with the local audience.

The ad won the YouTube Works Awards Best of Country in 2024, generated over 25 million views, and drove 50% sales growth.

Google emphasized that these scenarios underscore the importance of aligning business strategies with platforms trusted by Filipinos.

It added that businesses can achieve greater reach, efficient acquisition, and stronger brand resonance by prioritizing genuine value and engaging content within Google and YouTube’s trusted digital spaces.