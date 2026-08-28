J&T Express warns patrons of scam texts asking them to ‘update’ info

A popular courier service warned Filipinos about a text scam that uses its name and tells recipients to update their information through a link.

J&T Express Philippines on August 20 alerted parcel recepients about a scam message claiming that they have “missing” delivery details.

“Ka-J&T, nakatanggap ka ba ng text message na nagsasabing may problema sa delivery mo at kailangan mong i-click ang isang link para mag-update ng information?” it said in a Facebook post.

“Mag-ingat: SCAM ITO!” the courier service added.

It then advised customers to verify their deliveries through its website or the J&T Express mobile app.

“Kapag may duda, huwag i-click. I-verify muna. Stay vigilant, mga ka-J&T!” the courier service stated.

The warning comes after a Threads user shared that they had received a text claiming to be from the courier service.

The message instructed the Threads user to “update” their barangay details “to help ensure successful delivery.”

It also contained a link, telling the user to visit it to make the supposed update.

The Threads user said that while the text may appear “legit” to some at first glance, they noticed that it had a different country code.

“Eh dito sa Philippines, +63 tayo. So malaking red flag na agad. Tapos chineck ko ‘yung link, hindi rin official J&T website,” the Threads user said on August 19, sharing a screenshot of the message.

“Please be careful, lalo na ngayon, ang daming fake delivery messages,” the Threads user added.

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“‘Wag basta mag-click ng links, mag-reply, or magbigay ng personal info [or] OTP. Better safe than sorry. Hindi lahat ng ‘may parcel ka’ ay parcel talaga. Baka account mo ang gustong i-deliver sa scammer,” the Threads user said.

J&T is among the popular couriers used by online sellers on shopping platforms, with customers praising its “quick” delivery times compared to other logistics providers.

Earlier this year, its exit from a particular shopping platform saddened buyers and sellers who preferred its service.

ALSO READ: Reports of J&T Express’ exit from shopping platform sadden sellers, buyers