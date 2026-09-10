From banig to mattress: Shopper gets dream bed after year-long wait

A Filipino shopper quipped about finally getting quality sleep after eyeing a mattress at a shopping mall for over a year.

The shopper, who said they had wanted to buy Uratex’s Trill Hybrid Mattress at the mall for a long time, shared that they finally purchased the product through a shopping platform.

“Salamat Shopee at makakatulog nako ng mahimbing hanggang due date,” a Reddit user said in the “r/ShopeePH” community.

“Due date” appeared to refer to the “due date” of a credit card statement.

The Redditor shared that they were able to buy their dream mattress for less than its original price through the Shopee app.

“Mahigit [one year] ko na ito pinag-iinitan bilhin sa Mall. Pero good decision lang talaga to wait for the right time [or] right vouchers,” the Reddit user said.

The mattress was originally priced at P13,495 on the platform but was discounted to P10,796.

The Redditor was able to purchase it for just P8,686 after applying various vouchers to further reduce the price.

In the discussion thread, the Reddit user described the mattress as a “big upgrade” after getting used to sleeping on a “banig,” or a handwoven sleeping mat.

The Redditor also said they had been eyeing the mattress for more than a year at SM Megamall.

“Mahigit [one year] ko ‘yan chine-check lang sa Mega. Hahahaha, kating-kati nako bilhin, kaso more than P10,000 ang usual price. Right time lang talaga nung nabili ko ito last Friday,” the Reddit user commented.

The Redditor also gave an update to other users who asked about the product.

“Legit ‘yung sarap ng tulog at higa. ‘Di masakit katawan, kahit patagilid makatulog,” the Reddit said.

“Combination of price-wise, several good feedback, hybrid siya between soft and firm, and looks-wise, it does the job. Main deciding is price and functions,” the Redditor said,

Online shopping platforms may offer vouchers and other promotions that can reduce the price of items for buyers.