Electronics store says returned item was replaced with trash

An electronics store raised awareness about a customer’s return parcel that was compromised while in transit.

Applezilla Tools on Tuesday, September 8, lamented being “robbed again” as it shared photos of a parcel returned by a customer who had ordered a microscope worth over P13,600.

The store said that when they opened the parcel, it contained trash instead of the actual product.

“Paano ‘to, SPX Express PH, nanakawan na naman kami. Nakakalungkot na, grabe. Mga ayaw magtrabaho [nang] patas,” it said in a Facebook post.

SPX Express is the in-house delivery arm of Shopee, serving as the e-commerce platform’s primary integrated shipping partner for online sellers and buyers.

“Order ng microscope, canceled ng buyer, refuse to accept. Pero ang nireturn samin, basura na lang. Ni piso walang binayad si Shopee,” the store added.

It said that it had “complete proof of shipment and unboxing.”

“Grabe kayo, Shopee. Sobrang grabe kayo, mga SPX riders o kung sino man nagawa ng ganitong kalokohan,” the business continued.

The store also shared a video of its staff unboxing the returned parcel, only to find trash inside instead of the actual product.

In online shopping, buyers can return items for certain reasons.

The parcel can either be handed to a rider, who picks it up from the buyer on their preferred date and time, or dropped off by the buyer at a logistics service hub for return.