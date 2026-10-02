Caught on cam: Rider hits car, knocks down another rider while overtaking

A motorcycle rider was caught driving away after hitting a sedan and another rider while traversing an underpass in Metro Manila.

A Reddit user shared an account of encountering a rider on an Aerox who bumped into their car, hit another rider, and then drove away from the scene.

“Kamote Rider N8345L: Plowed into another rider, smashed our car, and fled,” the Reddit user wrote, referring to the rider’s license plate number.

The incident happened on the morning of September 14.

According to the Reddit post, the rider was initially on the right side of their car before attempting to overtake. The maneuver, however, dented their car and caused another rider in front of them to topple.

Despite the two collisions, the rider on the Aerox fled the scene.

The dashcam footage of the incident also caught the attention of Gabriel Go, head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s road clearing operations.

“Hanep kang naka-Aerox! Ang mga kamote talaga ‘pag nangamote, bilis karipas ah! ‘Yan, kaya nadadamay mga matitinong rider at driver dahil sa mga ganung pag-uugali niyo! Kala mo naman hindi siya matra-trace…” he said on Facebook.

The Redditor said that the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has already issued a Show Cause Order (SCO) to the rider.

The driver’s license has also been suspended.

“We also received an email replying to the report we sent,” the Reddit user said in the comments section.

A hit-and-run incident occurs when a driver involved in a vehicular accident leaves the scene without rendering assistance or providing the necessary personal and vehicle information to the other parties involved or to law enforcement authorities.

A driver may face charges of reckless imprudence if the incident results in physical injury or death.