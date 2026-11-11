‘It was blinding us’: SUV with flashing lights draws complaint from BGC motorist

A sports utility vehicle (SUV) was called out for allegedly blinding motorists with flashing lights while driving on a road in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, without authorization.

Facebook user Alex Degollado reported in a community that a white Nissan Patrol equipped with unauthorized warning lights drove closely behind his vehicle at 12:15 a.m. on November 9 along 34th Street in BGC.

He said that the SUV did not appear to be an authorized emergency vehicle and was “not responding to any emergency.”

“It was driving closely behind us, and its headlights were blinding us,” Degollado wrote in “The VISOR Community” Facebook group.

The group is run by automotive publication VISOR.

Degollado also shared a video of the incident showing the SUV flashing blue and white lights on its grille.

The video was later reposted on Threads, where another user brought attention to the incident.

View on Threads

Meanwhile, Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief Markus Lacanilao has taken notice of the Facebook post, tagging an agency staff member and commenting, “paki-trace ito asap.”

Presidential Decree No. 96 prohibits vehicles from installing sirens, blinkers, startling sound devices, and flashing lights unless they are used by authorized emergency and law enforcement agencies.

The decree specifies that such devices are permitted only on vehicles officially used by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Land Transportation Commission, police departments, fire departments and hospital ambulances.