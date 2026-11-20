A video of a man making lewd remarks toward a female motorcycle passenger along a highway drew criticism from Filipinos online.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video, which showed a female passenger wearing a tube top while riding on a motorcycle.

The person recording the footage also spotted two motorcycle riders glancing at the female passenger.

“Uy, uy, uy, kuya! Ano na? Pang-Reels, kita s***! Hinabol, guys! Hinabol niya, guys!” the person filming the video said before laughing.

“Ang tatalas niyo, mga bro!” the person added.

“Imbis na lapitan mo para sabihan si ate, ginawa mo pang content, pi*** ka,” the X user said, criticizing the person who recorded the video.

“Nadadamay tuloy kaming matitino, napaghahalataan kayong mga manyakol, k****!” the X user added.

Other online users also criticized the video, expressing disgust over how the female passenger was objectified by both the person filming and the other motorcycle riders.

“Grabe, mga manyak, jusko,” an X user commented.

“Manyaks are everywhere,” another online user wrote.

“Bastos,” a different X user said.

“Disgusting! At ginawa pa talagang content,” another Pinoy wrote, accompanied by vomiting face and enraged face emojis.

Catcalling, sexist or misogynistic remarks, sexual comments and other similar acts in public spaces are prohibited under Republic Act 11313 or the Safe Spaces Act, which protects individuals from gender-based sexual harassment.

Other prohibited acts include persistent, unwanted comments about a person’s appearance, unwelcome advances that threaten one’s sense of personal space and physical safety and intrusive acts such as gazing, leering and taunting.

Violators found guilty of verbal sexual harassment may face fines ranging from P1,000 to P10,000. First-time offenders may also be required to render 12 hours of community service, while repeat offenders may face imprisonment, depending on the offense and its frequency.