BINI Mikha faces license suspension over viral driving video

Filipinos raised road safety concerns over a viral video showing BINI member Mikha Lim using her phone and taking both hands off the steering wheel while driving, prompting calls for the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to look into the incident.

The agency has since suspended her driver’s license for using her phone while driving.

Clips of the 23-year-old artist driving while using her phone went viral, with one showing her taking both hands off the steering wheel to type on her device while the vehicle was still moving.

The video alarmed Filipinos, who noted that BINI, as a group, also serves as a tourism ambassador.

“BINI Mikha Livestreaming While Driving. Is This Safe? One moment, both hands on the phone at wala sa steering wheel, attention on her phone instead of the road,” a X user wrote on Tuesday, November 10.

“Fans immediately telling everyone to delete clips and copy of the live instead of telling her to stop risking lives,” the X user added.

The video showed Mikha recording herself singing in her car. At some point, she kept driving while using her phone and even took both hands off the wheel as the car kept moving.

She later realized that she “missed” her “turn.”

BINI Mikha Livestreaming While Driving. Is This Safe?

One moment both hands on the phone at wala sa steering wheel, attention on her phone instead of the road. Fans immediately telling everyone to delete clips and copy of the live instead of telling her to stop risking lives. https://t.co/jo2PIGZgEF — alo (@alo6jnsjd) November 9, 2026

Another user shared a clip showing Mikha with both hands on her phone and her attention away from the road.

eto ang pinaka concerning part, both hands nasa phone and hindi nakatingin sa road while driving https://t.co/d0tipUgcBT — alo (@alo6jnsjd) November 10, 2026

The video drew criticism from Filipinos, who tagged the LTO and called for the agency to look into the incident.

“Irresponsible driver. Buti sana kung siya lang ang madidisgrasya sa ginagawa niya. @TourismPHL ambassador pa ‘yan. ‘Pag ‘di celebrity, suspend ‘yan agad ng @LTOPhilippines,” another X user wrote.

“@LTOPhilippines, omg this is so alarming, driving but hands are not on the wheel, instead on her phone?? Like, seriously? Even if its’ seconds only or what, are the new generation of drivers now are like this? Hindi na talaga safe ang road, as in…” a different X user commented.

“May ganito pala siya, grabe naman ‘to. @LTOPhilippines, asan ang show cause order nito?” another Pinoy wrote.

“Uhm, hello, @LTOPhilippines?? Let’s not normalize this. Not just for BINI Mikha but for everyone, let’s not do this. You don’t know what might happen during those few seconds of taking your hands off the wheel or by being distracted. It can COST a life,” said a different user.

Reports said that the video was uploaded as a livestream on Weverse.

The act is a violation of Republic Act 10913 or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act and may also be considered against Republic Act 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The Anti-Distracted Driving Act notes it is prohibited for a motorist while driving, or even stopped at a red light, to use their phone to send messages, make calls, and browse the internet, among others.

Meanwhile, Section 48 of the Land Transportation and Traffic Code states the following:

“No person shall operate a motor vehicle on any highway recklessly or without reasonable caution considering the width, traffic, grades, crossing, curvatures, visibility and other conditions of the highway and the conditions of the atmosphere and weather, or so as to endanger the property or the safety or rights of any person or so as to cause excessive or unreasonable damage to the highway.”

The act is defined by the law as “reckless driving.”

Mikha has since appeared before the LTO in connection with the incident. The agency subsequently suspended her driver’s license for using her phone while driving.

Last month, the LTO summoned “Dabarkads” host Ian Red for failing to wear a seatbelt while driving and briefly taking his hands off the wheel while the vehicle was in motion.

RELATED: LTO summons TV host Ian Red over alleged seatbelt, road safety violations