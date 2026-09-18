Adding to cart cravings: Shoppers spot new food delivery feature on shopping app

Some online shoppers recently noticed a new food delivery option on a major e-commerce platform.

“ShopeeFood” has since been spotted by users on the platform, with some saying it also offers vouchers and deals similar to those available on its e-commerce service.

“Ngayon ko lang nalaman na pwede na pala magpa-food delivery sa Shopee at mas mura siya compared sa foodpanda at Grab,” an online user wrote on Wednesday, September 16, sharing a screenshot of items being offered.

ngayon ko lang nalaman na pwede na pala magpa-food delivery sa shopee at mas mura siya compared sa foodpanda at grab 🫪 pic.twitter.com/VIrOKbzKi4 — kaly 🐰 (@tokkiwoni) September 16, 2026

The post has garnered 17,000 likes, 1,500 reposts, 6,200 bookmarks and nearly 120 replies.

The X user also claimed that ShopeeFood appeared more affordable because of the available vouchers, but said the service currently covers only a “limited” number of restaurants.

tried comparing the prices: foodpanda — ₱205.55

grab — ₱281.00

shopeefood — ₱148.60 🥇 idk if first-time-shopeefood-user promo lang ba ‘to or sadyang generous talaga si shopee sa vouchers 😭 cons: limited lang yung restos na avail pic.twitter.com/FTJzEEDlk0 — kaly 🐰 (@tokkiwoni) September 16, 2026

A Reddit user also drew attention to the new feature, saying it appears to be available only to select users.

“ShopeeFood just launched, hopefully to break the duopoly of GrabFood and FoodPanda. So far, onti lang stores, and not even all Shopee users see it. So far, I’m able to see (Shopee VIP user) but my partner can’t see it on their phone (non-VIP user), but that’s just a guess,” the Redditor said.

Shopee confirmed on Wednesday that it had launched the feature, allowing users to order food through its app.

For now, the feature is available only to select users in Metro Manila, with Shopee saying it will be “expanding to more areas and users soon.”

It said users can have food delivered through the app by following steps similar to those for checking out products:

Open the Shopee app

Click the ShopeeFood icon

Tap ‘New Restaurants’

Choose a restaurant

Add food to your cart

Tap ‘Checkout’

Check and apply available vouchers

Choose payment method

Review and place your order

Wait for the order to arrive

ShopeeFood is a feature on the app that allows users to order food from nearby restaurants.

Reports said the service operates 24 hours a day, although individual merchants may have their own operating hours and availability.

The new feature is also available in other Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam.

In the Philippines, other food delivery services include GrabFood and Foodpanda, which allow users to order meals and snacks from various establishments for delivery.

Meanwhile, Shopee is an e-commerce platform where users can buy and sell items, with various vouchers and deals available on the app.