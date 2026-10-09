Unusual fare matrix in PUV earns buzz: ‘Parang chismis lang’

A social media user shared a screengrab of a chat that was turned into a fare matrix, praising it instead of relying on generative AI.

TV5 Senior creative content specialist John Reczon Calay on Tuesday, October 9, encountered an unusual fare matrix when he boarded a UV Express that had a route going to EDSA Crossing or to a popular mall in Mandaluyong City.

The fare matrix featured a screengrab of a driver chat group on Messenger with updated fares from certain points to EDSA Crossing or to the shopping mall.

This was then enlarged, laminated, and placed behind a seat as a guide for commuters.

“Mas ok ito kaysa AI slop,” Calay said in his post, referring to publication materials that rely on generative AI for layout and design.

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His post has garnered 7,400 likes, 415 reposts, and 43 replies from other users.

“HAHAHA kyot, very eye-catching din na talagang babasahin mo dahil parang screenshot ng chismis,” a Threads user wrote.

“In fairness, catchy siya. Parang chismis lang eh, HAHAHAHAHA,” commented another user.

“Feeling mo nakiki-chika sa sa corpo GC [group chat] nila,” wrote a different Threads user.

Public utility vehicles are required to display an updated fare matrix or official fare guide inside their vehicles before charging commuters of adjusted fares.

Public transport fares recently saw an increase due to rising fuel costs as an effect of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Last September, AI-generated menus from some food businesses drew flak from Filipinos, with others claiming they all looked generic and similar.

AI has been used to generate text, videos, songs, and artwork to speed up work, but its use in the creative field continues to spark debate as artists face the risk of being replaced by machines.

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