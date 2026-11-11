Beep card management issues update on prolonged app downtime

Beep card management has provided an update on the mobile app’s continued unavailability following more than a week of maintenance.

The contactless smart card provider posted a Facebook Story on Wednesday, November 11, featuring the question, “Kailan babalik ang beep app?”

The post also provided an answer to the question.

“Sinisikap naming tapusin ang lahat ng dapat ayusin bago mabalik ang paggamit ng beep app sa Nobyembre 17, 2026. Abangan ang mga susunod abiso,” it said.

The beep card provider also confirmed on the same day that its mobile app was temporarily unavailable due to ongoing maintenance.

The app’s downtime has frustrated commuters who rely on it to reload their beep cards and check their balances without having to queue at ticket booths or vending machines.

“Maintenance activities are time-bound. This is a freaking outage. Updates should at least be given on a daily basis,” a Facebook user wrote in response to the latest advisory.

“Two weeks and counting. Ang ibang natamaan ng cyberattacks, nakakabalik na. Perwisyo pa more,” another Facebook user commented.

“Hindi ‘yun maintenance if broken siya. Anong klaseng maintenance ‘yan na walang estimated up time,” a different Pinoy wrote.

RELATED: Commuters seek answers as beep card app maintenance enters second week

The beep card’s mobile app allows commuters to reload their cards, check their balances, register cards, and view their previous transit and payment transactions, among other features.

The contactless card is used by passengers on the MRT and LRT-1 and LRT-2, as well as select bus routes.