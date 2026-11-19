After nearly three weeks of downtime, the beep card mobile application is operational again, its management announced on Wednesday, November 18.

The beep card management said commuters can once again use the mobile app after maintenance activities.

“The beep™ mobile app is now fully operational. All beep™ app services have been restored after completing critical maintenance activities,” it said in an advisory.

“Maraming salamat po sa patuloy ninyong pagtangkilik sa beep™ card at beep™ mobile app!” the management added.

It also advised users to update their app to the latest version.

“Make sure you’re using the latest version for a smoother, more secure mobile app experience,” the contactless smart card provider said in a Facebook Story on Thursday, November 19.

The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and the Huawei AppGallery.

The announcement was welcomed by train commuters who rely on the app to check their balance and reload their beep cards without having to queue at ticket booths or ticket vending machines.

“Sobrang tagal lang. Pero at least gumagana na. Malaking bagay ito,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Hay, sa wakas, mababawasan na ‘yung hassle,” another Facebook user commented.

“Ayyy, sa wakasss,” a different Pinoy wrote.

The smart card provider previously drew criticism for failing to give a definitive timeline for the app’s restoration, prompting commuters to express frustration over its prolonged inaccessibility.

ALSO READ: Commuters seek answers as beep card app maintenance enters second week | Beep card management issues update on prolonged app downtime

The app had been inaccessible since October 31.