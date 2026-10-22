Commuter calls attention to suspected theft inside Cavite jeepney

A commuter urged fellow Filipinos to stay vigilant after becoming suspicious of a fellow passenger while riding a jeepney in Bacoor, Cavite.

On Wednesday, October 21, a Reddit user shared a video reportedly taken while riding a jeepney along Burol in Molino, Bacoor, at around 11:40 p.m.

The Redditor said they noticed the elderly woman they were riding with behaving suspiciously, adding that she appeared to be hiding something behind her bag.

The video showed the woman moving her hand behind her bag and repeatedly glancing at the bag of the passenger seated beside her.

“This scenario went on for about 20 [plus] seconds, alam ko may nakuha si nanay, phone ata. May mga bumaba na ng jeep and [seven] na lang kami sa jeep,” the Redditor said.

The Redditor admitted feeling guilty about the incident, saying they were unable to do anything other than record the scene out of fear of being targeted by the suspected snatcher or their companions.

The Redditor added that they were wearing a work uniform bearing a hospital logo at the time.

“Naka-uniform din ako and kabado baka balikan ako sa workplace ko kasi kita logo ng hospital where I work. I feel so bad para kay ate and for myself. Ate, I’m so sorry talaga,” the user said.

“Awareness na lang po sa mga nabiyahe ng gabi, maging observant lagi and aware sa surroundings, lalo na kung may valuables sa bag,” the Redditor added.

The post garnered 1,100 upvotes and nearly 160 comments from fellow Redditors, some of whom shared similar experiences during their commutes.

“Yes, usually tatlo nga sila. Experienced that before. Student pa ako nun sa may Jenny’s sa Rosario, nagtataka ako bakit ako tinabihan nung lalaki na may malaking bag ta’s isang lalaki sa harap ko at isang lalaki ulit malapit naman sa gitna. Maya-maya, nararamdaman ko na may guamaglaw sa bag ko,” another Redditor said.

“Nahuli ko siya na kinukuha na phone ko pero sinigawan ko siya ng ‘hoy kuya, ano yan!’ Tapos sinigawan niya din ako pabalik ng ‘mag-taxi ka kung ayaw mo madukutan!’ Tapos biglang bumaba sila kasama ‘yung [dalawa] na lalaki, so modus talaga nila ta’s tatlo sila,” the Reddit user added.

“When I was in college, I was a victim of something similar to this. Nilaslas ‘yung pocket ko. Sa harap ko, there was a man, STARING at me,” another Redditor wrote.

“‘Yun pala he was trying to warn me. Pero he can’t speak kasi tinutukan daw siya ng knife sa likod. Tinabihan siya both sides nung kasabwat. ‘Di naman malaki ‘yung nakuha,” the Reddit user added.

Meanwhile, the Redditor said they had already raised the concern with someone they knew who was “close” to the mayor, hoping the person could help spread awareness about the incident.

Other Redditors suggested alerting the potential victim if they felt safe doing so, while taking precautions if they feared being threatened by suspected perpetrators.

“Next time, kung ayaw mo i-confront, ‘yung ninanakawan na lang ‘yung kausapin mo. ‘Ate, may nahulog ata sa bag mo,'” a Reddit user wrote.

Reports of snatching and similar theft incidents have surfaced in various public transportation settings, including jeepneys.

Earlier this month, two individuals on a motorcycle reportedly snatched a mobile phone from a student waiting for a jeepney in Quezon City.

Commuters are advised to remain aware of their surroundings and keep their personal belongings secure while traveling.