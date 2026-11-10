Commuters seek answers as beep card app maintenance enters second week

Some train commuters expressed frustration over the ongoing maintenance of the beep card mobile app, which has been unavailable for more than a week.

Users criticized the contactless smart card provider for conducting maintenance activities without providing a clear timeframe for when the app would be accessible again.

The beep card previously announced that its mobile app would be unusable from October 31 “until further notice” as it conducts “system maintenance activities.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary suspension may cause,” its advisory said on Facebook on October 29.

It also provided contact numbers and an email address for commuters to reach out with concerns and inquiries.

The lack of a definite timeline for the app’s restoration frustrated commuters who rely on it to reload their cards and avoid queuing at ticket booths or ticket vending machines.

“Until further notice… may pasok na po kami bukas,” a commuter wrote in the comments section.

“1 week na,” another Facebook user noted.

“So pano ife-fetch ‘yung ni-load? Bukas may pasok na,” a different Beep card user previously said.

“Until further notice? Husay ah!” another Facebook user commented.

“ILANG LINGGO NA OH, ABALA,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Phone number helpline doesn’t work. Pwede ba GCash payment sa station para mag-reload ng card or need talaga physical money?” another Facebook user wrote.

“Aberya kayo, jusko, ngayong RTO [return to office] na,” a different Facebook user wrote.

As of writing, the app remains under maintenance, with users being greeted by the following advisory upon opening it:

Error!

Unable to connect to the server. Please try again later.

They are given the option to either “Retry” or “Exit App.”

The beep card has an accompanying mobile app that allows commuters to conveniently reload their cards, check their balances, register their cards, and view their past transit and payment transactions, among other features.

The app allows commuters to skip queues at ticket booths and ticket vending machines when reloading their cards, making their journeys faster and more convenient.

The beep card is used by commuters taking the MRT and LRT-1 and LRT-2. It is also accepted by passengers on select buses