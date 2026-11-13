‘Ang lala’: Commuters question lack of public advisory over EDSA-Ayala traffic disruption

Some Filipinos in Makati City were forced to walk or arrived late for work and other appointments after access to Ayala Avenue was temporarily blocked on Thursday morning.

Photos and videos of commuters walking along the EDSA Ayala stretch while vehicles remained stuck in traffic circulated online, prompting Filipinos to express dismay over the situation.

The incident ocurred five days before the start of the 49th ASEAN Summit, which the Philippines is hosting.

It also came a day after the ASEAN Inclusive Growth Summit on November 11, where government officials, business leaders and civil society representatives from across Southeast Asia discussed ways to make economic growth inclusive in the region.

Meanwhile, workers and people with appointments in Makati were affected by the alleged decision to temporarily prevent vehicles traveling along EDSA from turning onto Ayala Avenue on November 12.

Some online users claimed that the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) was responsible for the decision

“Sobrang aberya @ EDSA-Ayala right now, like… inconveniencing hundreds of Filipinos on their way papasok sa Makati CBD… MMDA is not letting ANY vehicles to liko sa Ayala Ave from EDSA. No advisories whatsoever. T*** *** niyo,” an X user wrote.

“Ang lala! Late na nga dahil sa traffic tapos hindi ka pa papadain sa Ayala Edsa dahil may dadaan na VIP? Kawawa naman ang mga taxpayers, they were forced to walk a very long route. Work force, lifeline of the country, pero bakit kami na naman ang nag-aadjust,” another X user commented, sharing a video of the traffic situation.

“The whole country has to stop because of this ASEAN thing. Syempre, kawawa naman ‘yung delegates, baka ma-traffic,” podcast host Saab Magalona also said.

Other commuters also took to social media to recount their frustrating experiences of being stranded in an underpass while heading toward Chino Roces Avenue.

“Jusko po, sobrang init at kulob na kulob ang usok!!” an online user wrote.

Another online user questioned why the public had not been given prior notice about the incident.

“Ang tanong ko lang naman ay: Bakit walang abiso? ‘Di naman siguro ito biglaan para ‘di nagawan ng alternate routes, no. Hirap talaga if out of touch mga namamahala. Grabeng perwisyo dulot nito sa commuters, drivers at businesses dahil sa antala ng trapiko,” the online user commented.

“Try niyo kaya kayo mainitan at mangawit. Ewan ko lang if ‘di kayo himatayin. Tapos mapapagalitan ka pa pagdating sa work mo kung bakit ka late,” the X user added.

Ang tanong ko lang naman ay:

Bakit walang abiso? Di naman siguro ito biglaan para di nagawan ng alternate routes no. Hirap talaga if out of touch mga namamahala. Grabeng perwisyo dulot nito sa commuters, drivers at businesses dahil sa antala ng trapiko. Try nyo kaya kayo mainitan at mangawit. Ewan ko lang if di kayo himatayin. Tapos mapapagalitan ka pa pagdating sa work mo kung bakit ka late. #edsa #ayala — VolleyReelsPh (@dhumzkie8) November 12, 2026

Reports indicated that the incident occurred during the morning rush hour, particularly around 8 a.m.

Some traffic enforcers reportedly said that a VIP (Very Important Person) from the ASEAN delegation had to pass through the area.

The MMDA confirmed that it would implement “brief stop-and-go traffic as delegate convoys pass” along roads in Metro Manila. More than 2,600 MMDA personnel will be deployed to help manage traffic.

Motorists are advised to plan their trips accordingly and follow official traffic advisories.

The 49th ASEAN Summit is scheduled for November 16 to 18, with activities taking place at several venues, including the Philippine International Convention Center, Coconut Palace and several hotels in the area.

The summit brings together heads of state or government from member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to discuss and shape regional strategies on economic, political, security and socio-cultural issues.

United States President Donald Trump is also expected to arrive on November 17 to attend the summit.