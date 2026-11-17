Filipino craftsmanship made its mark at the 49th ASEAN Summit, with locally handcrafted pens serving as the official writing instruments of world leaders.

Iloilo-based artisan Arnel John “Nonoy” Vallejo crafted the ballpoint pens used by ASEAN leaders at the regional gathering, which will run until Wednesday, November 18.

According to Banwa Pens, the limited-edition black-and-brown pens are made from carabao horn and madre de cacao wood.

Vallejo founded Banwa Pens, a brand known for its handcrafted pens that showcase the use of locally sourced materials, including carabao horn.

“If you are watching this, it’s because of You! Yes, you!! Thank you for writing Banwa’s story with me,” his page said in a post, sharing a report that featured his creations for the regional gathering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nonoy vallejo🇵🇭 (@banwapens)

“From Local Craftsmanship to the Hands of Global Leaders,” his page said in another post last October.

Vallejo said he traveled to the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) to deliver the pens to be used for the summit.

“This time, Filipino craftsmanship will be in the hands of Presidents and Prime Ministers. What an incredible honor! I couldn’t be prouder to see these pens come to life through collaboration with my fellow Filipino artisans,” he previously wrote.

“Each pen carries more than craftsmanship. It carries the stories, creativity, and pride of Filipino makers working together to create something meaningful. Every detail represents the skill and dedication of our local artisans, whose talents deserve to be seen and celebrated on the global stage,” Vallejo added.

“This is what Banwa Pens stands for — bringing our culture, our stories, and the talents of our local artisans to the world,” he continued.

The ASEAN Summit serves as the bloc’s highest decision-making body, bringing together the heads of state or government of its member countries to discuss regional concerns, set policy directions and make key decisions toward achieving ASEAN’s goals.

ASEAN stands for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional organization composed of countries in Southeast Asia.

The Philippines is hosting the 49th edition of the summit.