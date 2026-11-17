International activists and human rights advocates condemned the arrest of hundreds of protesters during the 49th ASEAN Summit, vowing to continue their opposition to the US-led Pax Silica initiative as US President Donald Trump arrives in the Philippines on Tuesday, November 17.

In a statement issued Monday, November 16, representatives of several international organizations joined Filipino community leaders in criticizing the Marcos administration over the arrests of demonstrators opposing Pax Silica and Trump’s visit.

The delegation included representatives from the International League of Peoples’ Struggle (ILPS)-Philippines, ILPS-US, BAYAN USA, Nodutdol and the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines (ICHRP).

The arrests took place on Sunday, November 15, when protesters attempted to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), where ASEAN leaders were attending the summit. Demonstrations were held at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila and in Sucat, Parañaque.

The delegation described the police response as an escalation of state repression, accusing the administration of trying to project an image of stability while foreign leaders gathered in the country.

Arnold Padilla, representative of ILPS-Philippines, said the arrests reflected the government’s attempt to control public demonstrations during the regional gathering.

“Marcos Jr. is so desperate to project an image of stability and order before the ASEAN summit that his regime unleashed its fascist police forces to arrest hundreds of anti-Pax Silica protesters. This is an international issue—the whole world is watching,” Padilla said.

“The last time this many people were arrested in one day was under the current president’s father, the dark days of dictatorship. So we ask, ‘Martial law na ba ngayon? Martial law na ba ulit?’” he added.

Amnesty International Philippines also called for the immediate and unconditional release of around 300 protesters reportedly arrested during the demonstrations, saying authorities must explain the grounds for each arrest and ensure detainees have access to legal assistance and medical attention.

The human rights organization also stressed that peaceful assemblies remain protected even when demonstrators attempt to move beyond designated protest areas.

As of Tuesday, more than 200 protesters arrested in Sucat remained under inquest proceedings, according to the Southern Police District. They were brought to Camp Bagong Diwa for processing and documentation, while the specific charges against them had yet to be disclosed.

The National Capital Region Police Office defended the arrests, saying demonstrators refused to disperse and held protests without the necessary permits. It also cited alleged obstruction and disruption of public order, while reporting that 15 police officers were injured during confrontations at Liwasang Bonifacio.

Despite the arrests, the international delegation said it would continue its planned activities opposing Pax Silica and Trump’s visit.

Jheri Lising, representative of ILPS-US, described the arrests as part of what the group considers a broader pattern of suppressing opposition to US policies and military involvement.

“These arrests are part of a broader pattern of repression against people who stand up to US imperialism and its wars of aggression. The Philippine government is once again demonstrating its willingness to trample on people’s democratic rights to protect US interests,” Lising said.

June Colcol of BAYAN USA also maintained that the planned demonstrations would proceed despite the arrests.

“The Filipino people, including our diaspora, have every reason to oppose Trump’s visit and the US economic and military agenda behind it. Pax Silica serves US strategic interests, deepens the Philippines’ dependence on foreign capital and technology, and offers no real path to national development,” Colcol said.

“The Marcos government will not silence us for exposing this agenda. We will not allow these mass arrests to set the tone for the international week of action. We remain indignant and determined to push through with our planned actions and mobilizations, in the Philippines and around the world,” she added.

The groups also announced planned demonstrations under the theme “Trump Out! Reject Pax Silica” in the United States, Canada, New Zealand and the Netherlands. These will follow protests already held in Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Thailand and the United Kingdom.

Pyungan Yi of Nodutdol expressed solidarity with the detained demonstrators, saying opposition to Pax Silica also concerns communities outside the Philippines.

“As a Korean, I want to extend the Korean people’s solidarity with those arrested and brutalized. We join the international community and call for the release of the protestors, and demand an end to US imperialism, the root cause of the protests. South Korea is not immune to the same plunder and destruction that Pax Silica has already brought to the Philippines—this is our fight as well,” Yi said.

James Rollins of ICHRP, meanwhile, stressed that hosting an international summit should not prevent people from exercising their right to protest.

“The Filipino people’s right to protest does not disappear because the government is hosting an international summit. We call for accountability for the arrests and any abuses committed against those detained, and urge the international community to closely monitor the human rights situation in the Philippines,” Rollins said.