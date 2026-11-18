From the opening to the closing ceremonies, the Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão has been drawing attention for his energetic gestures at the 49th ASEAN Summit.

The prime minister danced with performers during the closing ceremony of the regional gathering.

A video of the moment went viral, showing the politician interacting with the dancers near the stage.

“LMAOOO, I’M SCREAMING,” an online user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform said.

LMAOOO I’M SCREAMING 😭😭😭 https://t.co/zKA4y59BaG — marvièn (@mvn_dn) November 17, 2026

The post has so far garnered 12,000 likes, 1,400 reposts, 1,300 bookmarks and 41 replies, with some Filipinos expressing amusement at Gusmão’s dance moves.

“He’s having a time of his life, lol. I can’t blame him being euphoric. For everyone: he dedicated his life for Timor-Leste. From the fight for independence of Timor-Leste towards the bidding of Timor-Leste to ASEAN (which ironically, assisted by Indonesia),” an X user commented.

“Love Timor-Leste PM. At least isa man lang sa kanila, may nag-enjoy,” another X user wrote.

“Hala ang saya, he’s having so much fun,” a different Pinoy commented.

“Loveeeet! Thank you, sir, for bringing [and] showing us good vibes,” another commented.

The closing ceremony of the 49th ASEAN Summit featured performances by P-pop group SB19 and artists Julie Anne San Jose and Gary Valenciano.

There were also cultural presentations by the ASEAN Band, UP Filipiniana Dance Group, Dancembles, Maridance and W3.

At the end of the summit’s cultural presentation, Gusmão danced to the beat of SB19’s “Together in Motion” while Julie Anne and Gary joined the P-pop band perform.

During the opening ceremony, he also showed his appreciation for the welcoming performances by various groups.

Before entering the Philippine International Convention Center, he bowed to the performers stationed along the sides of the entrance.

Gusmão also danced with the performers while riding a tricycle around the venue.

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