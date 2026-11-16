Timor-Leste PM catches attention for cheerful interaction with ASEAN Summit performers

The prime minister of Timor-Leste showed appreciation for the performances of groups welcoming the 49th ASEAN Summit delegates on Sunday, November 15.

An X (formerly Twitter) user shared a video showing Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão briefly chatting with an escort who welcomed him upon his arrival at the Philippine International Convention Center on Sunday.

Gusmão was seen gesturing with his hands and even mimicking some of the performers’ choreography.

He then turned toward the performers and gave them a bow.

“I love the Prime Minister of Timor-Leste; all the other leaders just went directly to the President, but he wanted to show his appreciation for the performers who have been welcoming ASEAN delegates all morning,” the X user wrote.

I love the Prime Minister of Timor Leste, all the other leaders just went directly to the President but he wanted to show his appreciation for the performers who have been welcoming ASEAN delegates all morning 😭 https://t.co/ohqU0ag24h — marvièn (@mvn_dn) November 15, 2026

The moment also drew attention online, with the X user’s post garnering 8,000 likes.

Gusmão was also seen dancing while riding a tricycle during the event, as shown in a livestream of the opening ceremony, also reposted on X.

Screaming 😭 https://t.co/U4F0Sim28r — marvièn (@mvn_dn) November 15, 2026

His cheerful interaction with the performers also drew positive reactions online.

“Such a kind heart. He was also giving away candies to media personnel when Timor-Leste was inducted as ASEAN member-state just last year,” another X user commented.

“Character talaga siya hahaha, kahit nung summit last year sa Kuala Lumpur. Mahilig siya sumayaw tapos mamigay ng candy. Love the PM, ang chill niya. #ASEAN2026,” a different X user commented.

“Nako! ‘Pag ganito, welcome po kayo dito sa aming bansa! Salamat po sa pagrespeto,” another X user wrote.

Gusmão’s participation in the summit comes a year after Timor-Leste officially joined ASEAN as its 11th member state in October 2025.

The country first applied for ASEAN membership in 2011.

The 49th ASEAN Summit is scheduled for November 16 to 18, with activities taking place at several venues, including the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC), Coconut Palace and nearby hotels.

The three-day gathering serves as a platform for ASEAN leaders to discuss regional cooperation and strategies on economic, political, security and socio-cultural matters.