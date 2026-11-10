‘Ano kaya ang laman?’: Mystery parcels spark curiosity among Manila passersby

A university instructor spotted several “mystery” parcels being sold along a sidewalk in Manila for P50 and P100 each.

On October 22, University of Santo Tomas (UST) instructor Mark Angeles shared his curiosity after spotting packages bearing the logo of an online shopping platform being sold on the streets.

According to the signage, the parcels were priced at either P50 or P100 each.

“Pagtawid ko sa kabila ng UST, nakita ko ito. Bilang mahilig ako sa mga bagay na kapana-panabik, naisip kong bumili,” Angeles said in a Facebook post.

“Ano kaya ang laman ng mga ibinebenta sa halagang 100? Eh sa halagang 50?” he asked.

The instructor then shared his speculations about what the parcels might contain.

“Kaso baka ito ‘yung mga parcel na hindi nakakarating sa mga bumili o hindi nakakabalik sa mga nagbenta. Kaya dinedma ko na lang ang mystery items,” Angeles said.

His post has garnered 4,200 likes and reactions, 144 shares, and 591 comments, with some users also sharing their own speculations about the parcels.

“Wala naman ‘yan, mga ukay or parang nagbenta lang ng damit na galing sa Divisoria ‘yan [sila] tapos ibabalot lang ng Lazada packging. Modus or diskarte lang nila ‘yan para makapanghikayat,” a Facebook user said.

“Mga ukay-ukay ‘yan na binalot lang nila sa Lazada,” another user commented, referring to secondhand clothes sold by thrift shops.

“Marketing strategy. Hahaha ‘yung pouch po, nabibili lang ‘yan… pang-hatak lang ‘yan ng customer para madaming bumili. Hindi talaga galing ang mga parcel na ‘yan sa Lazada, sila na mismo nag-pack niyan,” a different Facebook user wrote, adding laughing emojis.

Others also said they had come across similar items.

“Nung una akong nakakita ng ganyan na mystery parcel kuno e sabi, from lost parcels etc. 100 pesos tapos sa bahay ko na in-open, ang laman, ukay-ukay na pantalon tapos size 38 pa eh, 25 lang ako, hahaha, jusme, never again,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Nalaman kong ukay kasi may masking tape na nakadikit sa pants tapos may nakasulat na length, eme eme hahahahaha,” the Facebook user added.

“Bumili ako ng ganyan dati, ‘yung tag P200 tapos ‘yung laman ng pouch, dalawang damit na tag-50 pesos. Ang masama pa dun, small size pa, wahahhaha, ayun, ginawa ko na lang basahan,” another Facebook user said.

Parcels from online shopping platforms often come in pouches bearing the company’s name or logo for identification.

These pouches are also available for purchase online.

Online shopping became more widely used in the Philippines during the COVID-19 pandemic, when restrictions and health concerns prompted many consumers to turn to digital platforms for their purchases.

Since then, e-commerce has remained an option for Filipinos who prefer shopping from home rather than visiting physical stores.