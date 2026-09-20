Mass to remember Martial Law, its victims

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Interaksyon
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September 20, 2026 - 2:59 PM
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The Conference of Major Religious Superiors of the Philippines joins a protest in Manila against alleged corruption in flood-control projects on Sept. 21, 2025, the 53rd anniversary of Ferdinand Marcos Sr.’s declaration of martial law. (CMSP via CBCP News)

MANILA — Catholic religious leaders, clergy and laypeople will gather Monday at Cubao Cathedral in Quezon City to remember Martial Law and its victims.

The Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (CMSP) invited the public to join the 10 a.m. Mass, which will be presided over by Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr of Cubao.

“As we remember this chapter of our nation’s history, we bring before the Lord the experiences of those who suffered,” the group said.

The group said the Mass would also pray for people working for human dignity, truth, justice, reconciliation and lasting peace.

Martial Law was declared Sept. 21, 1972, through Proclamation 1081, beginning a period marked by widespread human rights abuses and political repression.

Fifty-four years later, the CMSP said remembering the period remains important to preserving historical truth and promoting peace and reconciliation.

“May our remembering deepen our commitment to become peacemakers and witnesses to the truth in our wounded world,” the CMSP added.

Interaksyon

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