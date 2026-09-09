Catholic study: Philippine congregations face growing elder-care challenge as nuns age

ZAMBOANGA City — An aging population of Catholic religious women is creating a growing care challenge for congregations in the Philippines, a study presented to religious superiors revealed.

About 70% of members in 45 women’s religious congregations are 50 or older, while nearly 48% are over 60, including 24% who are at least 70.

Sister Thu Do of the Congregation of the Lovers of the Holy Cross of Hanoi presented the findings Thursday during the second national convention of the Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines (CMSP).

“Today, elder care and other issues in consecrated life are no longer an isolated congregational issue,” Do said. “They are collective challenges facing every congregation.”

Growing elder-care burden

Despite the aging membership, many religious women remain active in ministry. But caring for older members is placing growing financial pressure on congregations, particularly smaller institutes with fewer active members.

Nearly 40% of congregations spend more than half their budgets on elder care, while 79% identify financial assistance as their top need.

Rising medical costs and fewer income-generating members are making it harder for smaller congregations to provide adequate care, Do said.

Many convents also lack basic features needed by older residents, including ramps, handrails and accessible bathrooms.

“Our traditional convents were built for young, active missions, not for elder care,” Do said.

Most congregations rely on outside hospitals for medical care, while only about one-third maintain dedicated care facilities, the study found.