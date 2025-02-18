Religious leaders wary of project threatening mangroves in Cagayan

A national organization of religious leaders urged the environment department to reconsider a project that could threaten vital mangrove areas in the northern province of Cagayan.

The Conference of Major Superiors of the Philippines (CMSP) warned that granting clearance for the Alpha-Palawig Development Program — which includes the construction of 25 additional units similar to the four existing ones — would destroy crucial mangrove cover along the shoreline from Palawig to Sta. Cruz.

“We urge the DENR to reconsider this project and uphold our collective responsibility to protect nature and vulnerable populations,” CMSP said.

Formerly known as the Association of Major Religious Superiors in the Philippines (AMRSP), the group stressed that the mangrove area plays an essential role in protecting coastal ecosystems.

“This development will obstruct the natural waterway, increasing flood risks for farmlands, neighborhoods, and schools in these areas,” it added.

The group also raised concerns about the project’s impact on the local fishing community, warning that the proposed shoreline docking area could disrupt fisherfolk livelihoods by limiting access to fishing grounds.

“The project’s shoreline docking area will disrupt the livelihoods of local fisherfolk, jeopardizing their access to fishing grounds,” it said.