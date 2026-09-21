Church official: Remember martial law to guard against abuses today

MANILA — An official of the Conference of Major Superiors in the Philippines urged Catholics Monday to turn remembrance of Martial Law into vigilance against abuses of power and threats to human dignity.

“Remembering is not being trapped in the past. Remembering means guarding the future,” said Fr. Angelito Cortez, OFM, CMSP co-executive secretary, in a homily during a Mass at Cubao Cathedral marking the 54th anniversary of Martial Law.

Cortez said the abuses committed during the period remain relevant today, urging Catholics to move beyond commemoration and demand accountability.

“Our remembrance cannot end with our words, prayers or songs,” Cortez said in an interview after the Mass. “We need to genuinely stand up and demand accountability, especially from the government.”

“The times today are dark. These are times we do not want repeated,” he said. “That is why we continue to shout, ‘Never again’ and ‘Never forget.’”

Presided over by Cubao Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr., the Mass brought together consecrated men and women from various religious congregations.

Cortez also called on consecrated persons to help younger generations understand the country’s history and uphold the truth about abuses committed during Martial Law.

“The Church cannot remain silent,” he said. “We will continue to speak and continue to stand firm.”

The CMSP, formerly known as the Association of Major Religious Superiors in the Philippines, was founded during the Martial Law period and became involved in efforts to assist victims of human rights abuses.

Various religious congregations provided sanctuary to people fleeing persecution during the dictatorship.