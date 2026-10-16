LRT-2 riders running late due to train delays can request certification

A blogger revealed that LRT-Line 2 patrons running late for class or work because of train operations may obtain a slip from train management.

PG trainspotter on Monday, October 12, said commuters can request an “excuse slip” if they are delayed by train breakdowns or if the waiting time at the LRT-2 is taking “too long.”

According to the blogger’s post, commuters only need to message the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) on its social media accounts or send them an email to request the certificate.

The blog then shared screengrabs of the LRTA’s replies on Facebook concerning the topic.

The LRTA said that it gives certificates to passengers affected by unexpected technical problems.

“Ang certification na ito ay maaaring gamitin bilang patunay sa mga paaralan o opisina upang ipaliwanag ang pagka-late dulot ng aberya or delay,” it said in one of its responses to a Facebook user.

“Para makakuha ng certificate, maaaring makipag-ugnayan ang pasahero sa pamamagitan ng aming official social media accounts o email at i-request ito, agad naman po naming itong e-evaluate kung kinakailangan pong mag-issue ng certificate,” the LRTA added.

In another response, the train management confirmed that in cases where a train breakdown causes a service disruption or an excessively long wait, passengers may request a certificate.

It said passengers may email [email protected] or contact them through the LRTA website.

The LRTA added that commuters must provide their full name, as well as the date and time of the incident.

The train management previously announced that it is running on limited service due to ongoing upgrades and repairs, which are expected to prolong wait times and cause congestion at LRT-2 stations.

There are proposals to offer a special bus route covering the stretch between Antipolo City and Manila for LRT-2 patrons during the train’s limited operations.

The LRT-2 runs from Recto, Manila, to Antipolo City in Rizal, servicing thousands of students in the University Belt and workers reporting for duty in offices in Metro Manila.