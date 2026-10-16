‘True legend’: Mon Confiado hailed for month-long immersion as fisherman

Veteran actor Mon Confiado was praised for his dedication to portraying his fisherman character in a movie exploring themes of grief, survival and unexpected connections.

The 58-year-old actor on Wednesday, October 14, shared that he prepared for his lead role in “The Fisher” for a month, immersing himself in the lives of fishermen in the northern part of the country to better understand their world.

“Namuhay akong kasama nila. Nakibagay sa kanilang pamumuhay. Nagpaitim. Nagpapayat. At higit sa lahat, sinikap kong unawain ang buhay na araw-araw nilang hinaharap — ang dagat, ang hanapbuhay, ang pagod, at ang pakikipagbuno sa buhay,” Mon said in a Facebook post.

“Hindi sapat na isuot ko lamang ang damit ni Pedro. Kailangan kong maramdaman, hangga’t kaya ko, ang mundong humubog sa pagkatao niya,” he added, referring to Pedro, the protagonist of Paul Soriano’s directorial comeback.

“Dahil para sa akin, ang pagganap ay hindi lamang pagsasabi ng mga linya o pagganap sa harap ng kamera. Ito ay isang proseso ng pag-unawa, pakikinig, at unti-unting pagpasok sa kamalayan ng isang taong ibang-iba sa sarili mo,” the actor continued.

Mon said that he made it a point to know and understand his character’s world before portraying him in the movie.

“Bago ko siya ganapan, kailangan ko munang kilalanin ang mundo niya. Isang buwan ng paghahanda. Isang karakter na buong-puso kong niyakap,” he shared.

“Ako si Mon Confiado. At ito ang naging paglalakbay ko patungo kay Pedro sa THE FISHER,” the actor concluded.

The actor’s post has amassed a whopping number of 126,000 likes and reactions, 9,000 shares and 3,000 comments from Filipinos, with some praising his dedication to his latest role.

“True legend whose talent never fades. Much respect!” a Facebook user wrote.

“Sana ganito lahat ng artista satin… minsan, kapag nanunuod ka ng pelikulang Pilipino, ang hirap paniwalaan ng karakter lalo’t ang layo sa itsura ng karakter na ginaganapan nila,” another user commented.

“Halimbawa, mahirap na tricycle driver pero makikita mo gumaganap, tisoy ang pogi… or tindera sa palengke ang bida at batak sa ulan at araw sa kalsada, pero makikita mo gumaganap sexy star na tisay,” the user added.

“Eto ang ‘di kayang palitan ng AI movies. Salute, Sir, for your dedication,” another Facebook user commented, referring to Artificial Intelligence.

“Grabeng dedication, ‘di sapat ang word na mahusay!!” exclaimed a different Pinoy.

“Malalaman mo talaga kung gaano kagaling ‘yung artista kapag ine-experience nila mismo ‘yung magiging role nila eh,” another Facebook user said.

Mon said he did “method acting,” or a technique in which the actor becomes the character — physically, mentally and emotionally.

Instead of pretending to be someone for a role, the actor transforms themselves for that role.

The technique lets the actor replicate the real-life emotional conditions under which the character operates to create a life-like, realistic performance.

Meanwhile, “The Fisher” is a film that tells the story of Pedro, a struggling fisherman who encounters a mysterious stranger suspected of impregnating his adoptive daughter and causing a fish-rotting plague in their community.

The film is inspired by provincial coastal myths, local folklore, and sea legends.

It also stars Enchong Dee, Heaven Peralejo, Mercedes Cabral, and Eula Valdez.

“The Fisher” will hit cinemas on October 21.