Mon Confiado promotes movie amid reports of Ileiad’s plea to withdraw complaint

Veteran actor Mon Confiado remained unbothered amid reports of content creator Jeff Jacinto or “Ileiad” appealing for him to withdraw the cybercrime complaint he has filed against him.

The “High Street” actor on Friday reposted Vivamax’s content featuring the trailer of his 2021 movie, “The Expat,” and promoted it on his Facebook page.

The movie can now be streamed by Filipinos on Vivamax Plus and Viva One Plus starting August 16.

“The Expat” tells the story of a Post-traumatic stress disorder-stricken former American Marine who is vacationing in the Philippines but becomes a prime suspect in a series of murders involving his romantic partners.

Mon plays the role of Detective Cruz.

The repost is Mon’s latest content after he announced that he filed a cybercrime complaint against Ileiad, a man in his 20s who used his name for “copypasta” content.

In the comments section of the repost, a Facebook user told him to refrain from withdrawing the complaint to make the content creator “pay” for the latter’s actions.

“Ang yayabang pa sa una eh. Congrats on your new movie po,” the online user wrote.

Mon responded with emojis of folded hands and a fire.

He also had the same comment to other online users who expressed support for his thriller film.

Mon vs Ileiad

Meanwhile, Ileiad on Wednesday appealed for the actor to withdraw the complaint against him.

According to Rappler, the content creator sent Mon an apology, requested the artist to “discourage the people” harassing him, and claimed to receive harassment, death threats, and doxxing.

Ileiad also said the incident had forced him to deactivate his social media accounts.

He explained that his page has content involving “memes and humorous comments about pop culture” or those being talked about under the “/tv/” forum on the 4chan imageboard, mostly catering to an “international following.”

The content creator also described the page as a “satire.”

Ileiad said that the post about Mon was an attempt to “apply 4chan humor to Filipino pop culture” when he thought of “catering” to his Filipino followers.

He admitted that he did not take down the post when Mon had privately asked him to, saying it was his “mistake.”

The content creator said he explained to the actor that the post was a “copypasta” and that he had no intention to ruin Mon’s name.

He also said his earlier apology, which Mon found insincere, was him “trying to save face.”

“Not foreseeing the repercussions, I wish I could have just taken it down the moment I saw him [Mon] in the comments,” Ileiad said.

Last August 8, Mon called out the content creator for using his name in a “copypasta” alleging he behaved rudely in a grocery store and attempted to shoplift.

The actor was not amused with the content, arguing that there are people who have no idea what a “copypasta” is about and that they might believe in the fictional post.

Mon also said that as a public figure, he takes great care of his image as his livelihood depends on it.

Ileiad had refused to take down the post and released an apology, which the actor found “sarcastic” in its tone.

Mon then announced of filing a cybercriminal complaint against the content creator to teach him a lesson about using social media responsibly.

