Personalities back Mon Confiado in cybercrime case vs content creator

Personalities lauded veteran actor Mon Confiado for filing a cybercrime complaint against a content creator for using his name in a “copypasta” post.

The “High Street” actor on Monday told Jeff Jacinto, also known as “Ileiad” on Facebook, that he filed the complaint to teach him a lesson after the online personality claimed Mon attempted to shoplift and exhibited rude behavior in a grocery store.

Ileiad, whose page can no longer be found on the platform, claimed to have met the actor in a grocery store and to have been brushed off.

His post also alleged that Mon attempted to walk out of the store with about “fifteen Milky Ways,” but was stopped by a cashier who told him to pay. Milky Way is a chocolate bar.

Ileiad wrote that the actor eventually went to the counter but continued to exhibit rude behavior toward the cashier.

Mon commented that the content creator was “ruining” his name, even if the post was a joke or a “copypasta.”

He added that the incident “never happened” and that it was “not funny.”

The actor also shared a screenshot of a message he had with Ileiad, who apologized. Mon, however, was livid as the content impacted his image as a public figure.

A “copypasta” is a block of text copied and pasted on the internet for wide circulation. The text can be a story, an anecdote, or a joke, among others.

In Mon’s case, the copypasta was edited to include his name.

The copypasta reportedly appeared online in 2012, with American record producer Flying Lotus as the initial personality. Other variations featured Matthew McConaughey, Ryan Gosling and Kendrick Lamar, among others.

An apology?

Meanwhile, Ileiad eventually released a public apology, but Mon found it “sarcastic” and insincere.

While Ileiad’s page can no longer be found on Facebook, other accounts have reposted his apology.

The actor later announced he was filing a cybercrime complaint against the content creator, stressing that not everyone knows the post was a “copypasta” or fictitious content.

“Copypastas” are more famous among the younger generation or those who have more exposure to the internet.

“Nawa’y maging aral sa iyo ito at sa ating lahat,” Mon said on August 12.

“Na ang paggamit ng pangalan at larawan ng walang pahintulot ay krimen. Na hindi lahat ng jokes ay nakakatawa at hindi lahat ng jokes ay para sa lahat. Dapat sana ang joke ay nakakapagpasaya at hindi nakakasira ng tao,” he added.

The actor also said that while the content is a meme template or a “joke,” it can be perceived as real by others who are more gullible about the internet.

“At alam mo naman ang mga tao ay napakadaling maniwala sa mga ganyang posts. Siyempre, ang ilan dyan ay maniniwala at ire-repost agad dahil katulad mo, ay gusto lang din makakuha ng mga likes, kahit may masagasaan,” Mon said.

“Ako ay may mga ginagawang pelikula, may mga endorsements at may on-going na transaction para maging ‘brand ambassador’ ng isang produkto. Paano kung dahil sa maling pagkakaintindi sa joke mo ay maapektuhan ang aking mga trabaho?” he added.

The actor said he was taking the incident seriously and was “looking forward” to personally meeting Jeff in court.

How celebrities reacted to the move

Mon’s immediate action against the content creator was praised by other personalities and fellow public figures who supported him in his choice.

“Solid, Sir. This will be a very good example and lesson for those in the social media space. I know court proceedings take time, energy and resources, but thank you for taking a stand,” host Eri Neeman commented.

“I hope this serves as a reminder for those who upload on a public space that certain actions have real-world consequences,” he added.

“Tama ‘yan, brader… Kilala kita. Alam ko na mabuti ang puso mo… May mga tao lang talaga na mapansamantala,” actor Raymond Francisco wrote.

“BRAVO!! Pangalan at talento lang ang puhunan natin. And we will guard it in ALL WAYS,” actress Alma Concepcion commented.

“Sir Mon!! This is such a hassle for you, but I am so happy you are pushing through with this. Let this be the head on a stake outside the castle walls that serves as an example,” voice talent Inka Magnaye wrote.

“People need to know that there are still consequences to be had for every action, even if they do it while hiding behind an account.

Hugs po!! Hope to see you soon,” she added.

“Gusto kong pumalakpak. Tama po ‘yan. Gawin po natin ang lahat para mapanatiling timbang ang lahat sa lipunan. Mahuhay po kayo, Sir Mon! Ang akin po ay pagsaludo sa inyo!” actor Rener Concepcion said.

In 2020, actress Julia Barretto was praised for standing up to a former broadcaster who claimed on Facebook that she got pregnant during the quarantine period.

She filed a cybercrime complaint against Jay Sonza to make him “accountable” for his actions.