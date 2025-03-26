‘Manyak’: Inka Magnaye calls out elderly man for making her uncomfortable during dog walk

Voice talent and content creator Inka Magnaye confronted an elderly man she claimed would openly stare at her whenever she walked her dog in their village.

The online personality on Wednesday, March 26, posted a Facebook Reel of herself taking a walk while the man, whom she described as being “in his 60s or 70s” followed her.

Inka said the man would “always stare” at her “every time” he sees her out.

“As in, STARE. Like, UP AND DOWN TAPOS SABAY NOD OF APPROVAL,” Inka wrote in an accompanying text within her video.

“Just before this, I passed him by and he stared as usual, then I started recording [’cause] I heard him following me on his e-bike. He stopped beside me to stare, yet again, and that’s when I finally [spoke] to him and asked, ‘Yes?’ Walang masabi,” she added.

“I don’t think he ever expected me to question his actions. LMAO,” the voice talent said.

At the start of the video, the old man’s e-bike can be heard in the background as Inka walks and records herself.

She later confronts him by asking, “Yes po? Ano po?”

“Wala,” the old man responds.

“Okay,” Inka answers.

“Hindi naman ano…” the old man says.

“Po?” the voice talent says back.

“Wala naman,” the old man answers.

“He just stops to stare at me,” Inka shares to her viewers.

“Literally just stops and goes,” she adds, and then does a staring expression at the camera.

“Lolo, pls [please],” the voice talent wrote in her caption with a smiling-with-tear emoji.

Her video has earned 14,500 likes and almost 930 comments, with Inka responding to some users.

“Hi, Inka Magnaye, may I ask kung red e-bike po ba? Kasi someone following my 23 years old daugther din dito sa village natin kada mag-jo-jogging [siya]. Kaya natakot na mag-jogging ‘yung daughter namin,” a Facebook user wrote.

“YES, that’s him!! Omg, see, so he’s a manyak talaga!!!” the voice talent responded.

The Facebook user then shared her daughter’s experience, claiming that her daughter encountered a girl who told her child that the old man was a “big pervert.”

Inka also said that she “sometimes” sees the old man with his grandchildren on his e-bike.

She likewise said that she posted about her experience to “remind people to be aware of their surroundings” and to “show” how she had handled the situation.

“And now, I guess to remind people na just because senior na ang tao, ‘di ibig sabihin hindi na sila magiging creepy and we shouldn’t excuse that behavior!” the voice talent said in the comments.

Inka also noted that the incident happened during the National Women’s Month this March.

“Imagine, I was actually already very respectful and civil when I called him out, dami pa rin galit. Dami pa rin who think I wasn’t respectful enough. You can truly never please everyone,” she commented, referring to some users who called her out for confronting the old man.

“Thanks to everyone who actually understood!! And to the women who have experienced this, laban lang!! Happy Women’s Month!” the voice talent added.

Republic Act 11313, also known as the Safe Spaces Act, considers the following as sexual harassment in public spaces:

“Any advances, whether verbal or physical, that is unwanted and has threatened one’s sense of personal space and physical safety. This may include cursing, leering and intrusive gazing, and taunting.”

It also includes acts of “stalking or conduct directed at a person involving the repeated visual or physical proximity, non-consensual communication, or a combination thereof that cause or will likely cause a person to fear for one’s own safety or the safety of others, or to suffer emotional distress.”