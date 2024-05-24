Macoy Dubs enters ‘artista’ era, teases barkada movie with all-star cast

Content creator Macoy Dubs is entering his “actor” era with his film appearance in a barkada movie with an ensemble cast.

The social media personality on Friday posted the trailer of “Fruitcake,” a multi-character comedy-drama that portrays intertwining stories of people seeking happiness and meaning amid the chaos of Metro Manila.

In each individual’s lowest and unluckiest point in life, their destinies converge in one fateful train ride.

Directed by Joel Ferrer and written by Miko Livelo, the movie amplifies typical modern-day issues of Filipinos in life, love and career.

It is produced by Cornerstone Studios and Creative Cinema.

Apart from Macoy, the movie stars Joshua Garcia, Enchong Dee, Ria Atayde, Heaven Peralejo, Jane Oineza, Dominic Ochoa, KD Estrada, Empoy Marquez, Queenay Mercado, Alex Diaz, Markus Paterson, Noel Comia Jr., Victor Anastacio, Kat Galang, Red Ollero, Kaila Estrada and Karina Bautista.

“Fruitcake” was described by Joshua as a feel-good “barkada” movie, while Joel said the film shows how much different people are “connected” to each other.

“Parang istorya ‘to na ayaw mong mag-isa, ayaw mo ng isolated ka sa mga tao. Ang sarap lang gumawa ng pelikula na refreshing siya for me, kasi you can see a lot of people tapos alam mo lahat, konektado,” the director said in a press conference.

“Parang baliktad na baliktad ‘to sa naranasan natin nung pandemic na lahat tayo magkakalayo. Ito, parang lahat tayo connected,” Joel added.

Macoy was among those who shared the trailer on social media, saying that he is available if anyone needs a gay character.

“‘Macoy, kailangan ng bading na bestfriend, okay ka?'” he wrote on Instagram on May 24.

“Me: Game. Kahit anong role pa ‘yan. Kakagatin ko,” the internet personality added.

“P.S., ‘pag kailangan niyo ng baklang hinahabol sa horror, tumatanggap din po ako ng raket. All in one po tayo. Thank you, CS [Cornerstone Studios] and Create Cinema, for this opportunity,” Macoy said with a laughing emoji.

Macoy’s appearance earned several reactions from his followers, who congratulated him for his acting stint.

“Love this artista era!!! Congratulations, babe!!” actress Janeena Chan commented.

“Wow! This looks nice!” another Instagram user exclaimed.

“Omg! Congrats, sissy kOooh!” user @foodiegirlboss commented.

“Wow. Congrats, Macoy!” exclaimed another user.

“Fruitcake” will open in local cinemas on June 12.

Macoy started as a content creator who went viral on social media in 2017 for his hilarious Filipino dubs of chick flicks like “Mean Girls” and “Devil Wears Prada.”

He still creates humorous content and does car reviews at times.