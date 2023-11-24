Pinoys guess as Michelle Dee hints of having a ‘special role’ in a show soon

Social media users shared their guesses after Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee teased the public with a “special role” in a show she would be joining soon.

The beauty queen, when not competing in pageants, acts on television shows and movies as a Sparkle artist under GMA Network.

She has been in the showbiz industry since 2018, appearing in Kapuso shows like “Love You Two,” “One Of The Baes,” “I Left My Heart In Sorsogon” and “Mga Lihim Ni Urduja.”

Michelle also bagged the Best New Movie Actress award in the 36th PMPC Star Awards for Movie in her role as Gianna in Joel Lamangan’s “Because I Love You” starring David Licauco and Shaira Diaz.

Her latest project was the drama fantasy series “Mga Lihim Ni Urduja” where she played the role of Freya, a modern-day assassin whose character “came close to her dream role,” according to a May interview.

On Thursday, November 23, Michelle hinted at playing a “special role” in a show she did not yet identify.

She did not reveal if it was a movie or a series.

“Joining a show soon with a very ‘special role.’ Any guesses?” the beauty queen wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

“Clue: ala-Freya,” Michelle added.

Her post has reached 7,700 likes, over 370 quotes and several comments in the replies thread as Filipinos throw in their guesses.

Many speculated it could be “Black Rider,” a Kapuso drama action series about a delivery app rider who becomes a vigilante fighting the Golden Scorpion, a notorious syndicate.

“I’m sure it’s Black Rider! Bagay sa’yo pero sana hindi ka member ng Golden Scorpion. Hahaha,” an online user commented on Michelle’s post.

“Okay. Black Rider??? Ta’s mag-mo-motor ka? Tapos maraming mababaklang babae na naman dyan. Na-e-excite naman kami! Yieee. ‘Grats, DaDee!” another user wrote with emojis.

“Sa sobrang cool mo, tingin ko bagay ka sa Black Rider,” commented a different Pinoy.

“A more action type of series ang bagay sa’yo… So I think Black Rider ‘to,” another user wrote.

There were other guesses as well, like the upcoming historical drama series “Pulang Araw” or the upcoming “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre.”

“Encantadia?? Black Rider?? Pulang Araw??” a user asked.

“Hala, Pulang Araw baaaa???” another Pinoy asked.

“SIYA ANG BAGONG SANG’GRE,” a user quipped, referencing the “Encantadia” series.

Michelle is expected to arrive back in the country from El Salvador on Saturday, November 25 after finishing her journey in Miss Universe 2023 as a Top 10 finalist.

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization is enjoining the public to give her a warm welcome as she arrives in her homeland.

